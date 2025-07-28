Azharuddin voices concern over India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash, says ‘We shouldn’t play in these circumstances’

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) As the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup approaches, former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin has expressed serious reservations about the timing and context of the match, given the situation between the two countries.

India and Pakistan are placed in Group A of the T20 tournament scheduled to be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28. The high-octane group-stage encounter is slated for September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium.

"Looking at the current situation in the country, we shouldn’t be playing this match. Everyone is aware of the issues we are facing," Azharuddin told IANS, referring to the recent spike in cross-border tensions, including the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent Operation Sindoor.

Azharuddin stressed that if sporting ties were to continue, they should not be selective. “And if we have to play, then we should play every sport — not just by picking and choosing,” he added, alluding to the absence of bilateral series and inconsistent sporting engagements between the two countries since 2012.

The veteran cricketer clarified that while he holds strong personal views, the final decision rests with the government and the BCCI. “In the end, it’s the government that will decide whether we should play or not. The decision made by the board, the government, and BCCI will be final.”

He further added, “Until the problem is resolved, we shouldn’t move forward,” reiterating his belief that India should not engage in cricketing ties with Pakistan until the political and security tensions ease.

“No matter how much we say, ultimately, only what the government and BCCI want will happen. Whatever I am saying today, I’m saying it after careful thought and understanding,” Azharuddin concluded.

Despite no bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan since 2012–13, the two teams continue to meet in ICC and ACC tournaments at neutral venues.

Owing to the political sensitivities, the entire Asia Cup will be played in the UAE, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi serving as host cities. The BCCI remains the official host of the 19-match tournament, with both nations agreeing not to play on each other's soil until at least 2027.

India will begin their campaign against the UAE on September 10, with a potential second face-off against Pakistan in the Super Four stage on September 21, depending on group outcomes.

Group A features India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman, while Group B includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. Teams will be allowed to field 17-member squads for the event.

