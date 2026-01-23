Ayush’s Republic Day tableau to showcase India’s holistic approach to health

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) The Ayush tableau at the Republic Day Parade 2026 is expected to highlight the National Ayush Mission’s (NAM) role in strengthening traditional systems of medicine and embedding them within the national health framework, the Ministry of Ayush said.

The tableau, under the theme “Ayush ka Tantra, Swasthya ka Mantra”, will symbolise India’s journey of nation-building through health, self-reliance, and civilisational knowledge.

“It underscores health as a foundational pillar of national strength, celebrating India’s enduring commitment to nurturing a resilient, inclusive, and self-reliant society rooted in its heritage while addressing modern healthcare needs,” the Ayush Ministry said.

The presentation will include a symbolic confluence of traditional knowledge and nature, depicted through a tri-sculptural representation of Acharya Charak, Acharya Patanjali, and Acharya Agastya, seated around a verdant mound of medicinal plants.

The powerful imagery aims to reflect the foundational philosophy of Ayush emerging from harmony between human life and the natural world.

“Ayush represents India’s holistic approach to health -- one that nurtures balance, prevention, and well-being. The Republic Day tableau showcases how our traditional systems, guided by the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, are empowering communities, strengthening public healthcare, and offering credible solutions to modern lifestyle challenges,” said Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (IC), Ministry of Ayush.

“Ayush today stands as a symbol of India’s confidence in its heritage and its leadership in shaping a healthier future for the world. The tableau symbolises India’s commitment to evidence-based, people-centric and preventive healthcare, positioning Ayush as a vital pillar of national wellness,” he added.

The narrative will progress to India’s emergence as a digitally empowered wellness leader, with visual elements highlighting NAM’s technology-driven platforms that expand access, transparency, and outreach.

The tableau will also celebrate India’s diverse therapeutic traditions with three-dimensional murals of marma, shirodhara, and cupping, alongside tributes to pioneers of major Ayush systems across the world.

Enhancing citizen engagement, interactive mascot elements represent key Ayush digital applications -- Y-Break Pro, WHO mYoga, Namaste Yoga, and Prakriti Parikshan -- highlighting the growing role of technology in promoting preventive, participatory, and accessible healthcare.

The presentation will conclude with a depiction of a Government Ayurveda Medical College, symbolising institutional continuity, education, and excellence -- reinforcing Ayush as a living, evolving pillar of India’s public health and global wellness leadership.

--IANS

rvt/