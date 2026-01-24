'Ayush Yadav and I were never in a relationship': Splitsvilla X6 Fame Diksha Pawar

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Diksha Pawar has been subjected to online trolls following her tussle with a fellow contestant on "Splitsvilla X6".

The trolling became more intense after netizens started questioning her connection with contestant Himanshu inside the Splitsvilla house, despite Diksha having claimed from the beginning that she was not dating Ayush Yadav.

Putting the rumour mills to rest, Diksha took to the Stories section of her Instagram and wrote, “I’d like to clarify that @ayushyadav7100 and I were never in a relationship. We’re were simply friends and collaborated on content together."

Sharing the reason why she ended up unfollowing Ayush on social media, she added, "Many people have also been asking why I unfollowed him. I did so because I didn’t want unnecessary drama, through unfortunately it still happend. I sincerely hope everyone will respect this clarification and refrain from spreading false rumours. Thankyou for your understanding and support.”

Diksha also got into a tussle with fellow contestant Akanksha, after which the opposing team has allegedly been running a negative campaign against her.

If the reports are to be believed, Diksha has also received rape and black magic threats.

Sources claim that Diksha has been living alone in Delhi, making these threats even more concerning for her.

Premiered on January 9, "MTV Splitsvilla X6" is being hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, who is marking his debut as the show’s host.

Refreshing your memory, during season eight of the show, Karan appeared as a guest.

Apart from Sunny and Karan, Uorfi and Nia Sharma have also joined the season as “mischief makers”.

With 32 single girls and boys as contestants, "MTV Splitsvilla X6" enjoys the tagline ‘Pyaar ya Paisa'.

As the tagline suggests, the contestants have been divided into the ‘Pyaar Villa’ and the ‘Paisa Villa’, where love and money come into play.

