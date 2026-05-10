Ayodhya seers support Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Nyas chief's demand to ban 'non-Sanatanis' at Adhik Maas fair in Mathura

Ayodhya, May 10 (IANS) Hindu saints in Ayodhya have extended support to a demand raised by the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Nyas President Dinesh Falahari, who has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking a ban on the entry of "non-Sanatani" people and their shops during the Adhik Maas fair in Mathura and Govardhan.

Speaking to IANS, Mahant Sitaram Das of Saket Bhavan Temple in Ayodhya, said he wholeheartedly supported the demand and thanked Falahari for taking up the issue.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to him for this initiative. The way extremist, jihadi, and terrorist ideologies continuously conspire to corrupt Sanatan followers and Sanatan Dharma are deeply concerning. To defile and degrade us, food items are spat into, even offerings and prasad used in worship are contaminated in an attempt to tarnish Sanatan traditions. Therefore, he has taken cognisance of this issue, and I fully support him," the seer said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya said it was "unfortunate" that despite the Partition of India on religious grounds, Hindus in neighbouring countries allegedly continued to face injustice and persecution, while India ensured equal rights to all communities after Independence.

"Despite not being a minority, Muslims are still being given minority benefits and provided with all facilities. But deliberately, in an attempt to corrupt the religion of Hindus, if they set up flower garland shops, Hindus think of them as their own brothers. However, this is how that brotherhood is being repaid -- they spit on flowers, mix urine in juice, and spit in rotis. Their mentality is only about how to corrupt the religion of Hindus," he alleged, adding, "Merely writing a letter will not be enough in this matter; a large-scale protest and demonstration will have to be organised."

Meanwhile, Dinesh Falahari Maharaj, who has been actively associated with the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple movement, has once again come into the spotlight after reportedly writing a letter with blood to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

--IANS

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