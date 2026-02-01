Ayodhya business community welcomes Union Budget, hails govt's push towards 'Viksit Bharat'

Ayodhya, Feb 1 (IANS) The business community in Ayodhya, on Sunday, expressed happiness and optimism over the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, praising it as "growth-oriented and inclusive", and saying that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is steadily moving towards the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Traders and businessmen in the sacred temple town said the Budget reflects a strong focus on infrastructure development, healthcare and connectivity, which they believe will benefit not only Ayodhya but the entire nation.

They welcomed the Union government's emphasis on long-term development while keeping in mind the needs of different sections of society.

Pankaj Gupta, Vyapar Mandal President, Ayodhya Dham, said the Budget presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Sitharaman is highly commendable.

"A very good budget has been presented. It focuses on building a strong infrastructure for India and also takes care of the poor who are battling serious diseases like diabetes and cancer, with medicines becoming more affordable," Gupta added.

He also welcomed the proposal to connect Varanasi and Ayodhya through a high-speed train, calling it a historic step.

"On behalf of the people of Ayodhya and the entire country, we extend our appreciation," Gupta said.

Nandlal Gupta, Vyapar Mandal General Secretary, Ayodhya, echoed similar sentiments, saying the Budget has been prepared by keeping all sections of society in mind.

"It takes into account the youth, tribals, farmers and the poor. The Finance Minister has presented a highly praiseworthy budget," he said.

Vyapar Mandal Youth representative Siddhant Dubey said the Budget is a major step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

He added that announcements such as the opening of three new Ayurvedic AIIMS, the development of 17 high-speed rail corridors and the removal of customs duty on cancer medicines would have a positive impact on society.

Sunil Kumar Gupta, a local businessman, said the Budget would benefit everyone.

"Small, medium and large sections will all gain from this Union Budget. It brings hope and confidence to the business community," he added.

Overall, Ayodhya's businessmen said the Budget has strengthened their faith in the government's commitment to development and inclusive growth, and expressed confidence that it will contribute to economic progress and prosperity in the years ahead.

