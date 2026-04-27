Ayesha Raza Mishra channels her inner Freida Kahlo in an ode to authenticity

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Reflecting on authenticity, womanhood, and fearless self-expression, Bollywood actress Ayesha Raza Mishra channelled her inner iconic Mexican painter Frida Kahlo as she posted a striking look inspired by the legendary artist.

Ayesha styled herself as Freida Kahlo, sporting her iconic look like the floral headpiece, chunky necklace and vibrant yet bold coloured ensembles. She shared her look on Instagram with a slew of images of her holding a cigarette.

For the caption, Ayesha, who is married to acclaimed actor Kumud Mishra wrote: “Our passing through this earth is so absurd and fleeting, that it calms me to know that I have been authentic, that I have managed to be more like myself as much as I could - - Frida Kahlo.”

She added: “We come from women who didn’t ask for permission. Who were too much, too loud, too themselves. We carry them in how we show up. In the parts of us that refuse to shrink. This is the work now. To be honest. To be ourselves.”

“Because it’s not just ours to keep. It’s a torch. And we pass it on. Styling and concept I, me, myself,” Ayesha, who started her career by working in theatre, advertisements, and television shows, concluded.

For the unversed, Freida Kahlo was known for her many portraits, self-portraits, and works inspired by the nature and artifacts of Mexico. Her paintings often had strong autobiographical elements and mixed realism with fantasy.

Meanwhile, Ayesha is known for her work in Madaari, Befikre, Toilet-Ek Prem Katha, Veere Di Wedding and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She was recently seen in the show “Single Papa” starring Kunal Kemmu.

The show has been renewed for second season. It also stars Prajakta Koli, Manoj Pahwa, Neha Dhupia, Suhail Nayyar, Dayanand Shetty, Aisha Ahmed, Dhruv Rathee and Isha Talwar.

The series follows Gaurav Gehlot, a lovable man-child whose emotional age can best be described as “work in progress.”

His sudden decision to adopt a baby right after his divorce, leaves his family so shocked they briefly consider rebooting him. What follows is unprecedented kalesh as the Gehlots scramble to understand how a man who still misplaces his socks plans to raise a whole human.

--IANS

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