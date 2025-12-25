AWS denies outage reports as users flag disruptions in US, India

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Thursday denied reports of a service outage, saying its systems were working normally and that users should rely only on the company’s official health dashboard for accurate information.

Earlier in the day, many users in the US and India reported problems accessing AWS-linked services, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.

The complaints led to speculation on social media about a possible disruption in AWS services.

Responding to the claims, AWS said in a post on X that the reports were incorrect. The company stated that its services were operating normally and that an unrelated issue elsewhere on the internet had triggered inaccurate speculation online.

"No, that's false. AWS services are operating normally today, but an event elsewhere on the internet has prompted some inaccurate speculation on social media,” it said.

AWS added that the only reliable source to check the status of its services is the AWS Health Dashboard.

“The only resource on the internet that provides accurate data on the availability of our services is the #AWS Health Dashboard https://go.aws/4jb7PAh," it mentioned.

Data from Downdetector showed that reports of issues peaked around 7 am IST, with more than 4,300 users in the US flagging problems.

In India, the number of complaints was much lower, at around 25 to 30, but users in cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi reported disruptions.

Due to the reported issues, several users in the US said they were unable to access gaming platforms, including popular titles from Epic Games.

Games such as Fortnite, Rocket League and ARC Raiders were among those affected, according to user reports.

Cloud service disruptions often impact multiple platforms at the same time because many digital services rely on shared infrastructure.

Such incidents have become more common in recent months, leading to frequent concerns among users whenever large-scale platforms face technical issues.

--IANS

pk