Awareness gap fuelling mental health disorders in young Indian adults: Experts

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Lack of awareness on timely treatment is fuelling mental health disorders in young Indian adults, said health experts on Wednesday.

Speaking at the 77th Annual National Conference of the Indian Psychiatric Society (ANCIPS 2026), leading mental health experts noted that the excess use of digital devices may further drive mental disorders.

The high-level scientific deliberations revealed that nearly 60 per cent of mental disorders in India are diagnosed in individuals below the age of 35.

They pointed out that the Covid-19 pandemic, combined with economic uncertainty and changing social structures, has further intensified stress, anxiety, and depressive symptoms in this age group.

“When 60 per cent of mental disorders are affecting people below 35 years of age, it becomes clear that India’s mental health crisis is unfolding far earlier than we once believed. These are the years when individuals are studying, building careers, and contributing to society,” said Dr. Deepak Raheja, Organising Secretary of ANCIPS Delhi.

“Excess use of digital devices and dependency on the virtual world will further increase mental issues in the future. One of the main reasons for the rising cases in India is a lack of awareness of timely treatment. If reported on time, almost all the mental disorders can be treated successfully, and patients can lead a normal life,” added Dr. Nimesh G. Desai, former Director of the Institute of Human Behaviour & Allied Sciences (IHBAS).

Desai emphasised that mental disorders that begin in youth often follow a lifelong course if not treated early.

“These impact not just the individual, but families, workplaces, and the country’s overall productivity. Psychiatry in India must move from a reactive approach to a preventive and early-intervention-driven model,” he said.

The experts cautioned that when mental disorders begin early and remain untreated, they often become chronic, leading to long-term disability and high social and economic costs.

“Rapid social change has significantly altered young people’s lived experiences. Today’s youth are dealing with intense academic competition, constant digital comparison, loneliness despite connectivity, and uncertainty about employment and relationships. Mental health services must adapt to these realities and become more accessible, youth-friendly, and stigma-free,” said Dr Savita Malhotra, President of the Indian Psychiatric Society.

Raheja said that early identification, school- and college-based mental health programmes, and destigmatisation are no longer optional; they are essential if we want to protect the future of our nation.

