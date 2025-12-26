B'desh: Awami League leader accuses Yunus-led interim govt of fostering radical Islamist forces

Dhaka, Dec 26 (IANS) Former Bangladesh Minister and Awami League leader Mohammad Ali Arafat accused the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of turning the country into a hub of radical Islamist forces.

Arafat shared a recorded video on his social media platform X, where the terrorist group ISIS flag was seen being waved near the Parliament building in Dhaka during the funeral of extremist leader Sharif Osman Hadi. In the video, a participant was heard saying that in the coming days, the ISIS flag will be raised atop the Parliament building.

“How many more examples are needed to show the dominance of radical Islamists in Bangladesh under Yunus? In the attached video, an ISIS flag can be seen being waved. One of the participants at Osman Hadi’s funeral recorded this video from the funeral venue. The Islamist pointing to the flag says that while it is being flown here today, God willing, in the coming days it will be raised atop the Parliament building. He adds that they are holding on to this belief and hope, and that they expect this goal to be achieved very soon,” the Awami League leader posted on X.

“The type of individuals who attended Osman Hadi’s funeral speaks volumes about the kind of person he was. This is what Yunus has allowed the country to turn into. And why wouldn’t he? He is ultimately supported by these groups,” he added.

Arafat claimed that these are the same radical Islamist forces that opposed former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina because she attempted to curb their influence and prioritise improving people’s lives through economic development. Much of the July-August 2024 demonstrations, he said, was driven by these radical elements and described it as an "Islamist-led movement" against Hasina.

Earlier on Wednesday, Arafat alleged that radical Islamist groups were primarily responsible for the attacks on Bangladesh's leading media offices and cultural institutions following the death of Hadi.

“Not only the offices of The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, but also the premises of leading Bangladeshi cultural institutions such as 'Chhayanaut' and 'Udichi Shilpigoshthi' were attacked in Dhaka by violent supporters of Osman Hadi. The attackers were largely drawn from radical Islamist groups,” Arafat posted on X.

