Awami League condemns 'brutal killings' in Bangladesh prisons under Yunus rule

Dhaka, July 31 (IANS) Bangladesh's Awami League has strongly criticised the "brutal torture and killing" of inmates inside prisons across the country under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

The party mentioned that with the full "use of the state machinery," Yunus' regime is carrying out "premeditated killings" even inside prison walls.

"In this sequence of violence, valiant freedom fighter Yusuf Ali Mia, member of the Madaripur District Awami League, Vice President of Rajair Upazila Awami League, and President of the Tekerhat Business Association, has been brutally killed inside prison. This is a horrifying reflection of the psychopathic mindset of serial killer and mass murderer Yunus and his followers," read a statement issued by the Awami League.

Slamming the Yunus regime, the party stated that "the illegitimate, murderous, fascist clique of Yunus" has transformed Bangladesh into a "land of death."

It stated that people are being "killed indiscriminately" across Bangladesh, and if the victim is an Awami League leader or activist, the "cruelty knows no bounds."

"For this regime, the deaths of Awami League members seem to bring a kind of perverse pleasure. It's as if the government has granted itself a license to kill them," the party stated.

Raising concerns, the party stressed that "no plea, protest, or appeal is enough to deter this extremist-terrorist group from their murderous path."

Recently, the party alleged that under the Yunus regime, the Awami League activists were subjected to targeted killings in several prisons across the country.

"A series of mysterious deaths and brutal repression of Bangladesh Awami League activists in various prisons across the country has sparked outrage and concern. Political analysts and rights groups assert that these are not isolated events but part of a well-coordinated, clandestine operation led by a Yunus-aligned shadow authority -- one that aims to break the backbone of pro-liberation politics through fear, torture, and elimination," said the Awami League.

According to the statement of the party, eyewitnesses and leaked reports confirmed medical negligence and denial of care causing deliberate deaths, forced poisonings or chemically induced cardiac arrest, solitary confinement and physical torture targeted at Awami League activists and systematic abuse under the guise of administrative procedure.

Previously, in a statement, the Awami League also revealed custodial deaths of at least 24 members of the Awami League since Yunus seized power.

