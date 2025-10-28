Avneet Kaur channels her inner ‘water baby’, reveals the place she needed to find herself

October 28, 2025 4:27 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Popular television actress Avneet Kaur took to social media to share a poetic reflection about her love for the ocean.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Aladdin’ actress dropped stunning beachside pictures along with a heartfelt caption, expressing how the sea has always been her place of peace and self-discovery. In her post, Avneet conveyed how reconnecting with nature helps her find balance and inspiration. Sharing series of her images by the ocean, Kaur wrote, “For her, the ocean was more than a dream, it was a place she needed to visit to find herself. And when she returned to the city, You could see the sun in her eyes, the wind in her hair, and taste the infinite salt on her lips. #waterbaby #takemeback.”

In the pictures, the actress is seen flaunting her radiant smile while posing for the camera. Avneet’s hair flows beautifully in the wind as she stands by the ocean, soaking in the serene vibe. She also captured a stunning shot of the waves crashing gently along the shore.

Meanwhile, back in May, Avneet Kaur grabbed headlines when she met Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise. She shared a series of pictures from their encounter on social media.

In an interview with IANS, the actress opened up on her one-of-a-kind experience of meeting Tom Cruise. She shared, “I met him twice, and I can't explain in words what the experience was. During the first time, he already knew about my Cannes appearance; it was surprising to me. The second time around we couldn't speak much. But I can't express in words what meeting him meant to me. It's completely a once-in-a-lifetime event, and I still can't believe that I got to meet Tom Cruise.”

Work-wise, Avneet was recently seen in the film “Love In Vietnam,” which also starred Shantanu Maheshwari Raj Babbar, Farida Jalal, and Gulshan Grover. The first-ever India-Vietnam co-production film was released in theatres on 12th September, 2025.

