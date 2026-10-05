Avinash Tiwary on his mother fasting in Jitiya for him: Hope I be deserving of her prayers

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actor Avinash Tiwary celebrated the festival of Jitiya with a note dedicated to his mother, highlighting the unconditional love and prayers of moms who observe the waterless fast for the well-being of their children.

Taking to Instagram, Avinash shared a string of pictures featuring him along with his mother. A few other photographs had just glimpses of his mom.

Avinash wrote in the caption: “Meri Maa… Jitiya is a Festival Celebrated in Most Parts of Bihar and Purvanchal... Mothers fast(without water) and pray for their Children. I hope and pray I be deserving of her Love and Prayers…”

Avinash said he hopes to always be worthy of his mother’s love and prayers, adding that with her by his side, he feels he has a “direct connect” with God.

“Also Jab Meri Maa mere Saath hai Toh Uparwale ka direct connect hai apne paas ;) Stay blessed everyone (Also, when my mother is with me, I have a direct connection with the Almighty. Stay blessed, everyone).”

Jitiya is a rigorous three-day Hindu festival where mothers observe a strict waterless fast for the health, well-being, and long life of their children. Mothers offer prayers and perform rituals dedicated to Lord Jimutvahan.

The actor’s latest release is Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 directed by Prasshant with actress Medha Shankr. It is a spiritual sequel to Ginny Weds Sunny.

It followed a solitary wrestler, who re-evaluates his life when a young bachelorette crashes into his life and challenges his core assumptions, that's when he meets Ginny.

Avinash Tiwary had his first major roles in the television series Yudh in 2014 and in the film Tu Hai Mera Sunday. He gained recognition for starring in the romance Laila Majnu and the supernatural film Bulbbul.

The actor has also showcased his prowess in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Madgaon Express and the heist thriller Sikandar Ka Muqaddar.

--IANS

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