Avinash Tiwary asks Sudhir Pandey to explain his abrupt exit from the 'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' event

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Many netizens expressed their disappointment as it seemed like senior actor Sudhir Pandey was being ignored during an event of the forthcoming sequel "Ginny Wedss Sunny" starring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr.

Avinash has now asked Sudhir Pandey to explain what transpired that day in his own words.

Recently, a video surfaced on social media where it looked like Sudhir Pandey was being ignored during an event of "Ginny Wedss Sunny 2". While Avinash was busy interacting with the media, everyone else seemed to be ignoring Sudhir Pandey. He was even seen walking off the stage in the back.

On Saturday, Sudhir Panday dropped a video expressing his gratitude for all the love he has been receiving since the trailer launch of "Ginny Wedss Sunny 2".

In the comment section, one of the netizens said, "@avinashtiwary15 bro why didn’t u stopped him when he left the stage ? I mean I’m ur fan but didn’t expected this from u tho".

Reacting to this, Avinash requested Sudhir Panday to explain the matter.

He wrote, "Kaisi baat kar di aapne @sudhirpande22 Sir ab aap hi bataiye :)"

Sudhir Panday revealed that he had reached the event from the middle of a shoot and hence had to get back.

"@avinashtiwary15 It was nothing Avinash… I had come to attend the launch of OUR film’s trailer from the middle of my shoot so there was an urgency to get back to my shoot …," explained the senior actor.

Meanwhile, Sudhir Panday was heard saying in his post, "Since a few days, after the launch of the trailer for Gimme with Sunny 2 on Insta, I have received so many good reactions, so many good wishes from people, so many good views. The more I read those views, a new energy was born within me. Thank you, I would like to thank all my fans from the bottom of my heart. And to be honest, I don't have the words to thank you in these words."

--IANS

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