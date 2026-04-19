April 19, 2026 11:06 PM हिंदी

Avinash Tiwary asks Sudhir Pandey to explain his abrupt exit from the 'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' event

Avinash Tiwary asks Sudhir Pandey to explain his abrupt exit from the 'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' event

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Many netizens expressed their disappointment as it seemed like senior actor Sudhir Pandey was being ignored during an event of the forthcoming sequel "Ginny Wedss Sunny" starring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr.

Avinash has now asked Sudhir Pandey to explain what transpired that day in his own words.

Recently, a video surfaced on social media where it looked like Sudhir Pandey was being ignored during an event of "Ginny Wedss Sunny 2". While Avinash was busy interacting with the media, everyone else seemed to be ignoring Sudhir Pandey. He was even seen walking off the stage in the back.

On Saturday, Sudhir Panday dropped a video expressing his gratitude for all the love he has been receiving since the trailer launch of "Ginny Wedss Sunny 2".

In the comment section, one of the netizens said, "@avinashtiwary15 bro why didn’t u stopped him when he left the stage ? I mean I’m ur fan but didn’t expected this from u tho".

Reacting to this, Avinash requested Sudhir Panday to explain the matter.

He wrote, "Kaisi baat kar di aapne @sudhirpande22 Sir ab aap hi bataiye :)"

Sudhir Panday revealed that he had reached the event from the middle of a shoot and hence had to get back.

"@avinashtiwary15 It was nothing Avinash… I had come to attend the launch of OUR film’s trailer from the middle of my shoot so there was an urgency to get back to my shoot …," explained the senior actor.

Meanwhile, Sudhir Panday was heard saying in his post, "Since a few days, after the launch of the trailer for Gimme with Sunny 2 on Insta, I have received so many good reactions, so many good wishes from people, so many good views. The more I read those views, a new energy was born within me. Thank you, I would like to thank all my fans from the bottom of my heart. And to be honest, I don't have the words to thank you in these words."

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

‘Don't want to make a sweeping statement’: Varun downplays return to form, unbothered by ‘outside noise’

‘Don't want to make a sweeping statement’: Varun downplays return to form, unbothered by ‘outside noise’

South Indian Film Producers Association rejects unilateral decisions by exhibitors, distributors in OTT window issue

South Indian Film Producers Association rejects unilateral decisions by exhibitors, distributors in OTT window issue

When Waheeda Rehman shared if Guru Dutt was ahead of his time

When Waheeda Rehman shared if Guru Dutt was ahead of his time

2nd WT20I: Shafali promises India will ‘come back harder’ after defeat in Durban (Credit: X/BCCI Women)

2nd WT20I: Shafali promises India will ‘come back harder’ after defeat in Durban

Pakistan: Police declines to recover Christian girl abducted, forcibly converted and married to kidnapper

Pakistan: Police declines to recover Christian girl abducted, forcibly converted and married to kidnapper

'I am playing for my country': Rashid Khan on rejecting India, Australia citizenship offers

'I am playing for my country': Rashid Khan on rejecting India, Australia citizenship offers

Pakistan's Gandhara conference dismissed as attempt to monetise ruins and not honour heritage: Report

Pakistan's Gandhara conference dismissed as attempt to monetise ruins and not honour heritage: Report

Avinash Tiwary asks Sudhir Pandey to explain his abrupt exit from the 'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' event

Avinash Tiwary asks Sudhir Pandey to explain his abrupt exit from the 'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' event

IPL 2026: Arya, Connolly hit blazing fifties, power PBKS to 254/7 against LSG

IPL 2026: Arya, Connolly hit blazing fifties, power PBKS to 254/7 against LSG

China cutting citizens' access to foreign online sites: Report

China cutting citizens' access to foreign online sites: Report