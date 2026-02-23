Avika Gor believes late pet dog ‘sent’ rescued kitten as sign of love

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Actress Avika Gor penned an emotional note remembering her pet dog Shiroo on his death anniversary, while sharing how a rescued kitten, Sheree, has brought unexpected healing into her life.

Avika took to Instagram, where she shared two pictures. The first featured her cuddling the kitten she rescued. The second was a monochrome photograph of the actress adorably kissing her dog shiroo, who passed away last year.

Recalling February 21 last year as the day her “little angel” crossed the rainbow bridge, Avika described Shiroo as her “tiny shadow” and “heartbeat in a fur coat”.

She wrote: “Shiroo ki Sheree Some souls never really leave… they just change the way they love us. On 21st Feb last year, my little angel Shiroo crossed the rainbow bridge. My tiny shadow, my heartbeat in a fur coat, my forever baby.”

The actress revealed that earlier this month, on February 1, a rescued kitten came into her life in what she called an unplanned but “guided” moment.

“And this year, on 1st Feb, life placed a rescued kitten in my arms. I didn’t plan it. I didn’t expect it. We couldn't find a home for her and even thought of just fostering for a while. But somehow, it felt… guided. Maybe love doesn’t disappear. Maybe it returns in softer paws, in new whiskers, in different eyes.”

Avika said she believes it was Shiroo’s way of ensuring they would have “something to hold” before the difficult month arrived.

“His passing broke us, my Shiroo knew we would need something to hold before this month arrived. I don't think if it’s just a sign. It's all his plan. And I do know that love like his only multiplies. Forever my baby. I love you. And thank you, we are grateful for the second chance at love. Sheree (the cutest, naughtiest kitten) has chosen you and we are so grateful.”

--IANS

dc/