Australian queer artist Jamaica Moana brings stories of identity, inclusion to India during Pride Month

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) Award-winning Australian artist Jamaica Moana is set to visit India this week for a three-city tour as part of Pride Month celebrations, bringing a distinctive blend of music, storytelling and cultural engagement aimed at strengthening people-to-people ties between Australia and India while highlighting themes of identity, inclusion and self-expression.

Recognised as one of Australia's most promising emerging artists, Jamaica Moana is a non-binary performer, songwriter and ballroom community leader based in Sydney.

Of Maori and Samoan heritage, the artist's work draws deeply from personal experiences and explores issues of identity, belonging, community and self-discovery, resonating with audiences across diverse cultural backgrounds.

Through music and performance, Jamaica has established a reputation for presenting deeply personal narratives while engaging with broader social conversations, taking stories rooted in lived experience to audiences around the world.

Welcoming the artist's visit during Pride Month, Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, emphasised the significance of cultural exchanges in advancing values of diversity, inclusion and equality.

"Pride Month is an opportunity to celebrate diversity in all its forms and reaffirm our commitment to equality and inclusion," High Commissioner Green said.

Highlighting the role played by artists in reflecting contemporary Australian society, he added, "Our contemporary artists reflect the richness of modern Australia, including the strength and visibility of our LGBTQIA+ communities. Jamaica's work speaks to universal themes of identity, respect and belonging, and strengthens the deep human connections between Australia and India."

For Jamaica Moana, the visit represents an opportunity not only to perform but also to engage directly with members of India's LGBTQIA+ community and a wider audience interested in stories of identity, culture and human connection.

Reflecting on the upcoming visit, Jamaica said, "Music and performance give me a way to understand myself and connect with others; I carry my ancestors, my community and my experiences with me wherever I go."

Expressing enthusiasm about travelling to India, the artist added, "I'm excited to visit India, share stories, build new connections and learn from the incredible people I meet along the way."

During the tour, Jamaica will travel to Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, participating in a series of cultural and community-focused events designed to encourage dialogue and artistic collaboration.

One of the highlights of the visit will be an exclusive conversation featuring internationally acclaimed singer, actor and performer Sushant Divgikar, popularly known by the stage persona Rani KoHEnur.

The discussion will be facilitated by High Commissioner Philip Green and is expected to focus on identity, representation, creativity and the role of art in promoting social inclusion.

In Delhi, Jamaica will also perform at Depot48, a venue widely known for its independent music scene and commitment to inclusive and diverse cultural programming.

In Bengaluru, the artist will participate in a special conversation with Mira Brunner from the National Law School of India University. The discussion will explore queer narratives, cultural expression and the evolving landscape of LGBTQIA+ storytelling.

Jamaica's connection with India has already begun to develop through previous artistic collaborations and interactions with Indian musicians. Over the past year, the artist has built creative relationships with Indian performers, including singer Rashmeet Kaur.

The Australian artist also shared the stage with Mumbai-based music producer Hashbass during the Bangkok Music City Festival, an experience that further strengthened cross-cultural artistic exchanges. A collaborative project between Jamaica and Hashbass is expected to be released in late 2026.

The visit forms part of the Australian High Commission's broader Pride Month initiatives and its year-round efforts aimed at promoting gender equality, diversity and LGBTQIA+ rights through cultural engagement and public outreach programmes.

Among the initiatives undertaken this year was a special screening of the iconic Australian queer cult classic film The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert in partnership with PVR INOX.

The High Commission also collaborated with Depot48 to organise a community mela showcasing the work of LGBTQIA+ artisans and creators.

In addition, the mission commissioned a mural by Aretha Brown in collaboration with the Aravani Art Project, further highlighting the role of art in fostering dialogue and inclusion.

Musically, Jamaica Moana is known for blending rap, R&B, soul, and alternative pop influences into a distinctive sound that has earned recognition across international stages.

The artist has performed at major festivals and venues including the Sydney Opera House, Dark Mofo, SXSW Austin, Bangkok Music City and The Great Escape.

In 2025, Jamaica's growing influence in the music industry was recognised through several accolades, including FBi Radio's SMAC Award for Best Live Act and the inaugural Walk to Austin Award presented at SXSW Sydney.

Beyond music and performance, Jamaica is also regarded as a prominent figure within Australia's ballroom community. The artist is the co-founder of The West Ball, an initiative dedicated to creating opportunities for queer, transgender, First Nations and culturally diverse communities to connect, celebrate their identities and take on leadership roles.

--IANS

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