Australia charges Chinese national with foreign interference offence

Canberra, Aug 4 (IANS) A Chinese woman, who is also a permanent Australian resident, has been charged with foreign interference offence in Australia, according to the joint statement released by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), on Monday.

In the joint statement, the AFP and ASIO said, "A Chinese national accused of covertly collecting information about a Canberra Buddhist association on behalf of a foreign principal has been charged by the AFP under the Counter Foreign Interference Taskforce (CFITF)."

The woman appeared in ACT Magistrates Court on Monday, to face one count of reckless foreign interference, contrary to section 92.3 of the Criminal Code Act 1995 (Cth), which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years’ imprisonment. The AFP arrested and charged the woman on Saturday after carrying out search warrants at homes in Canberra. During the searches, a number of items, including electronic devices were seized and will undergo forensic examination.

In March, the AFP launched the Operation Autumn-Shield after receiving information from the ASIO. The statement said, "The AFP will allege the woman, who is also an Australian permanent resident, was tasked by a Public Security Bureau of China to covertly gather information about the Canberra branch of Guan Yin Citta, a Buddhist association."

It is the third time a foreign interference offence has been laid in Australia since new laws were implemented by the Commonwealth in 2018, and the first time relating to alleged community interference. In 2020, a Victorian man was charged while a NSW man was charged in April 2023.

AFP Counter Terrorism and Special Investigations Assistant Commissioner Stephen Nutt said investigations were conducted and further charges have not been ruled out. Nutt called foreign interference a "serious crime that undermines democracy and social cohesion."

He stated, "As with other like-minded countries, Australia is not immune to foreign interference, and we should not expect that this arrest will prevent further attempts to target our diaspora communities." He further stated, "At a time of permanent regional contest, offenders will attempt to spy on individuals, groups and institutions in Australia.

Stephen Nutt said that the AFP and its partner will continue to educate the community regarding foreign interference, how they protect themselves and encourage the people to contact authorities if they believe they are being targetted by those working for foreign entities.

ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess termed the foreign interference of the kind alleged an "appalling assault" on Australian values, freedoms and sovereignty. He further stated, "In this year's Annual Threat Assessment, I called out these types of activities and put perpetrators on notice by stating, ‘we are watching, and we have zero tolerance’. Anyone who thinks it is acceptable to monitor, intimidate and potentially repatriate members of our diaspora communities should never underestimate our capabilities and resolve.”

--IANS

int/akl/as