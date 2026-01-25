January 25, 2026 11:24 AM हिंदी

Aus Open: Sabalenka eliminates Mboko to reach 13th consecutive Grand Slam QF

Aus Open: Sabalenka eliminates Mboko to reach 13th consecutive Grand Slam QF

Melbourne, Jan 25 (IANS) World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka beat Victoria Mboko with a 6-1, 7-6 (1) victory at the Australian Open to reach the quarterfinals for the fourth consecutive year.

She booked her 13th consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinal and has taken a crucial step towards having her name engraved on the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup for a third time.

Sabalenka won her 20th consecutive tiebreak at the Grand Slam level, eclipsing an almost two-decade-old record owned by Novak Djokovic, who won 19 straight tiebreaks at majors between Wimbledon 2005 and 2007.

Sabalenka started off the match in punishing form and stormed out to a 6-1, 4-1 lead in just over 45 minutes. But the tip seed's serve was broken twice in the second set, including at 5-4, after failing to convert three match points.

Later, she found herself two points away from being pushed to a third set when Mboko pulled the 12th game to deuce. But in the end, Sabalenka found herself in a situation she's thrived in over the last 18 months: a tiebreak set at a Grand Slam and improved her unbeaten streak in such sets to 20 to finally see off Mboko's challenge in 1 hour and 26 minutes, reports WTA.

“What an incredible player for such a young age, it’s incredible to see these kids coming up on tour (She) pushed me really hard today, super happy with the win. It was quite a fight. I'm super happy that I was able to close this match in straight sets," said the two-time champion, who is yet to drop a set.

In Tuesday’s quarterfinal, Sabalenka will face off against 29th seed Iva Jovic for a place in the final four after the American earned an emphatic 6-0 6-1 win over Yulia Putintseva to secure her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal berth.

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

Aari Arjunan-starrer '4th Floor' to hit screens in February this year (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Aari Arjunan-starrer '4th Floor' to hit screens in February this year

Why stock market often trades lower ahead of Union Budget

Why stock markets often trade lower ahead of Union Budgets

A sad moment for cricket,' says World Cricketers' Association chief on Bangladesh's withdrawal from T20 WC

'A sad moment for cricket,' says World Cricketers' Association chief on Bangladesh's withdrawal from T20 WC

Neetu Kapoor wishes daughter Riddhima Kapoor 'Happy 20th' with Bharat Sahni

Neetu Kapoor wishes daughter Riddhima Kapoor 'Happy 20th' with Bharat Sahni

Dinesh Karthik showers praise on Vikram Prabhu's cop drama 'Sirai' (Photo Credit: Khushbu Sundar/X)

Dinesh Karthik showers praise on Vikram Prabhu's cop drama 'Sirai'

A$AP Rocky, Rihanna 'try to spice it up' in their relationship

A$AP Rocky, Rihanna 'try to spice it up' in their relationship

'We are not here just to qualify but to seal the top spot': RCB coach after loss against DC

'We are not here just to qualify but to seal the top spot': Malolan reacts after RCB's loss to DC

Saanve Megghana: 'Kudumbasthan' gave me everything I was waiting for! (Photo Credit: Saanve Meghana/Instagram)

Saanve Megghana: 'Kudumbasthan' gave me everything I was waiting for!

Anil Kapoor says 'Some journeys don’t end with the release' as Fighter turns 2

Anil Kapoor says 'Some journeys don’t end with the release' as Fighter turns 2

Ahead of RJD meet today, Rohini Acharya calls party's situation 'dire and worrisome'

Ahead of RJD meet today, Rohini Acharya calls party's situation 'dire and worrisome'