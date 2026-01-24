Aus Open: Musetti, Anisimova storm past rivals to enter round four

Melbourne, Jan 24 (IANS) Amanda Anisimova and Lorenzo Musetti secured wins in their respective third-round games at the Australian Open against Peyton Stearns and Tomas Machac. While the former played at the Margaret Court Arena, the latter competed at the John Cain Arena on Day 7 of the first Grand Slam of the season.

Anisimova secured her place in the Australian Open fourth round for the second year in a row, defeating American compatriot Peyton Stearns 6-1, 6-4 in just one hour and 11 minutes. The World No. 4 came out strong, saving a break point in the opening game before breaking Stearns twice to race to a 5-1 lead in the first set. She comfortably served out the set in just over 30 minutes, showing little sign of trouble.

In the second set, Anisimova was in control at 5-2, but Stearns mounted a late comeback. The former University of Texas player fought off a match point and broke back to close the gap to 5-4. Despite the momentum shift, Anisimova remained focused and clinched the win with a forehand winner on her third match point.

Although Anisimova hit 30 unforced errors, more than double Stearns' 14, she was the more aggressive player, producing 14 winners compared to Stearns’ six. This victory marks her fourth career appearance in the Round of 16 at Melbourne Park. In her next match, Anisimova will face the winner of the third-round clash between No. 13 seed Linda Noskova and Wang Xinyu. Anisimova has a 2-1 head-to-head advantage over Noskova, which includes a win in last year’s Beijing final, but has never faced Wang before.

Musetti completed a thrilling comeback to defeat Machac 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 in a captivating third-round battle at the Australian Open. Machac took the opening set 7-5, dominating with relentless baseline play and powerful groundstrokes. Despite Musetti's fighting spirit, which included saving two set points with brilliant serves, Machac's pressure proved too much.

Musetti responded in the second set, winning 6-4 with precise serving and powerful groundstrokes. After breaking Machac in Game 9, the Italian clinched the set to level the match. He then powered through the third set 6-2, relying on his strong serving and baseline consistency to take a 2-1 lead.

Machac fought back in the fourth set, breaking Musetti’s serve to win 7-5 and force a deciding fifth set. But the Italian’s composure and serve proved decisive in the final set, where he broke away early, clinching the match 6-2. His 205 km/h ace and clinical forehand winners sealed the win, completing a remarkable comeback after being down two sets to one.

Musetti advances to the fourth round after four hours and 27 minutes of intense tennis.

--IANS

vi/