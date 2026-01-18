Aus Open: Marketa Vondrousova withdraws due to shoulder injury

Melbourne, Jan 18 (IANS) Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova withdrew from the Australian Open 2026 on Sunday due to a shoulder injury.

"I'm really sorry that I had to withdraw from the Australian Open due to ongoing shoulder issues. After everything I've been dealing with, I need to prioritize my health, even though this decision wasn't easy. Thank you all for your understanding and support,” she wrote on Instagram.

Marketa Vondrousova won her first Grand Slam at Wimbledon in 2023. Since then, she has experienced mixed results, reaching the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open last year. However, she has also faced numerous early eliminations, often due to injury or other factors. Her most recent early loss was against American player Hailey Baptiste, when she was seeded 32nd.

Earlier, Matteo Berrettini, a former Wimbledon finalist, withdrew from the year's first major, the Australian Open, due to abdominal pain. He was set to face sixth-seeded Australian Alex De Minaur, a local favourite, in the first round, but now De Minaur will compete against American Mackenzie McDonald.

“I’m really sorry to have to withdraw from the tournament,” Berrettini said. “I have always enjoyed being and playing here and feeling your incredible support. Thank you to the tournament for their fantastic organisation and I hope to see all of you again very soon.”

On Sunday, Arthur Fery, ranked 185th worldwide and a British qualifier, pulled off the first major upset of the Australian Open 2026 by beating 20th seed Flavio Cobolli 7-6(1), 6-4, 6-1 in the tournament's opening match.

The 23-year-old was participating in his third match of the 2026 season. He went 1-1 at the United Cup, with a three-set victory over Stan Wawrinka and a close loss to French player Arthur Rinderknech, 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 7-5, in a demanding three-hour, 21-minute match.

--IANS

hs/