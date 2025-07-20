July 20, 2025 7:39 PM हिंदी

ATP Tour: Bublik claims sixth singles title with win over Cerundolo in Gstaad

Alexander Bublik claims sixth singles title with win over Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the final of the Swiss Open in Gstaad, Switzerland, on Sunday. Photo credit: ATP Tour,

Gstaad (Switzerland), July 20 (IANS) Alexander Bublik added a clay-court milestone to his 2025 European summer surge on Sunday at the Swiss Open Gstaad. The second-seeded Kazakhstani held off Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to clinch the trophy at the ATP 250 in the Swiss Alps.

Competing in his first clay final, Bublik regained his composure after a difficult second set to earn his sixth ATP Tour singles title.

Bublik is now 17-5 in tour-level matches since the beginning of the Madrid Open in mid-April, a tally that also includes an ATP 500 title run in Halle. Although he was upset in the first round at Wimbledon earlier this month by Jaume Munar, the 28-year-old bounced back in style this week by defeating Alexander Shevchenko, Francisco Comesana, Arthur Cazaux, and Cerundolo to claim the Gstaad crown, as per ATP.

Having reached the championship match on his Gstaad debut without dropping a set, Bublik carried his momentum into his maiden Lexus ATP Head2Head meeting with Cerundolo. Although the 28-year-old dropped serve in the opening game of the match, he immediately reclaimed the break and soon wrapped up the first set with a rock-solid display.

Bublik fended off four break points to hold in the opening game of the second set, but he soon cut a frustrated figure as Cerundolo began to wear him down in extended rallies. Although the Kazakhstani rallied from a breakdown to level at 4-4, he immediately dropped serve again, and his opponent made no mistake in serving out to force a deciding set.

Those mid-match struggles did not stop Bublik from turning on his best level again for the decider, however. The second seed’s greater power from the baseline came to the fore once again, and he won all 16 points behind his first serve in the third set, according to Infosys ATP Stats, en route to completing a two-hour, eight-minute victory.

Bublik will on Monday re-enter the Top 30 of the ATP Rankings as a result of his Gstaad title run. The Kazakhstani’s red-hot form contrasts starkly with the way he began 2025 — Bublik was 3-10 for the year before Madrid in April, and he was as low as World No. 82 as recently as mid-March.

--IANS

aaa/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

England defender Jess Carter takes social media break after receiving racial abuse ahead of their final of the Women’s European Championship 2025

Women’s Euro: England defender Jess Carter takes social media break after receiving racial abuse

Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal have their unique style of 'falling in love'

Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal have their unique style of 'falling in love'

Delivers blockbuster music but Mohit Suri doesn’t have knowledge about ‘sur, taal’

Delivers blockbuster music but Mohit Suri doesn’t have knowledge about ‘sur, taal’

China's Shi Yuqi and South Korea's An Se-young win singles titles at badminton Japan Open in Tokyo on Sunday. Photo credit:

China's Shi Yuqi, Korea's An Se-young win titles at badminton Japan Open

ICC awards England hosting rights for WTC Final till 2031 at Annual Conference

ICC awards England hosting rights for WTC Final till 2031 at Annual Conference

Alexander Bublik claims sixth singles title with win over Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the final of the Swiss Open in Gstaad, Switzerland, on Sunday. Photo credit: ATP Tour,

ATP Tour: Bublik claims sixth singles title with win over Cerundolo in Gstaad

Denise Richards’ estranged husband accuses of her having an affair

Denise Richards’ estranged husband accuses of her having an affair

India developing indigenous multi-stage Malaria vaccine 'AdFalciVax'

India developing indigenous multi-stage Malaria vaccine 'AdFalciVax'

Family and coach are proud as Anshul Kamboj is called up to join Test squad as cover in England ahead of the fourth Test at Manchester. Photo credit: IANS

Family and coach proud as Anshul Kamboj called up to join Test squad as cover

Jitendra Kumar reflects on his dual identity as Jeetu Bhaiya and Sachiv Ji

Jitendra Kumar reflects on his dual identity as Jeetu Bhaiya and Sachiv Ji