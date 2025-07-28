Siddhanth Kapoor on playing a gangster in ‘Mandala Murders’: I gave this role everything I had

'Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Shraddha Kapoor’s brother and actor Siddhanth Kapoor has opened up about his intense role in the series “Mandala Murders,” where he plays a gangster.

Reflecting on the experience, the actor shared that he poured his heart and soul into the character, giving it everything he had. Speaking about his character, Siddhanth shared, “The audience loved me in a never-seen-before avatar. I’ve done intense roles before, but this one… this was different. This time, I had to completely disappear into someone darker, colder, and more dangerous.”

“I gave this role everything I had. The grime, the anger, the silence — it was all real to me. And when people connect with that truth, it’s the biggest reward,” he added.

Recently, Siddhanth’s sister Shraddha praised her brother’s performance on social media. The 'Stree' actress shared a still featuring Siddhant from the Netflix series and wrote, “My bhaiya packing a punch (sic).”

In Netflix’s crime thriller, “Mandala Murders,” Siddhanth Kapoor played the role of a riveting gangster. Set in the fictional town of Charandaspur, “Mandala Murders” follows the intense journey of two detectives as they investigate a series of ritualistic killings. Their search for the truth leads them to a mysterious secret society with roots that trace back centuries. Co-directed by Gopi Puthran and Manan Rawat, the gripping crime thriller premiered on Netflix on July 25.

The show also starred Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Surveen Chawla. Earlier, Vaani had shared what, in her view, set her series Mandala Murders apart from other crime thrillers on Indian screens.

“What really sets Mandala Murders apart is the world it’s set in, it’s not just another whodunnit. The show blends crime with psychological depth, exploring the darker side of cult culture, blind faith, and emotional trauma. It’s layered, atmospheric, and visually so distinct. Every character is carrying something… a secret, a wound, a belief… and that complexity makes the story feel more real and gripping. It’s unsettling in the best way,” Kapoor explained.

--IANS

ps/