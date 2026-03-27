March 27, 2026 9:44 PM हिंदी

Athletics: Country’s top sprinters all set to earn qualification for World Relays

Rajesh Ramesh and Vishal TK during practice on Friday in Chandigarh as country’s top sprinters all set to earn qualification for World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 Botswana. Photo credit: AFI

Chandigarh, March 27 (IANS) The first edition of the International Invitation Relay Competition in Chandigarh on Saturday will witness the country's top sprinters as they gear up to earn a ticket to World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 in Botswana.

The domestic competition on March 28 at Sector 7 Sports Complex in Chandigarh will be the last event for the national relay teams to qualify for the global relays to be held on May 2 and 3 on the African soil.

“We expect members of the national relay teams to give their best and stay on course to earn passage to the World Athletics Relays in Gaborone,” chief athletics coach Radhakrishnan Nair said.

Bhutan, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Nepal are the other nations participating in an invitational relay competition.

Competition in Botswana will be held in six relay events—4x100m (men and women), 4x400m (men and women), and mixed relay (4x100m and 4x400m), the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) said in a statement on Friday.

As per World Athletics guidelines, the qualification period started from January 1, 2025, and will end on April 5, 2026. Teams within the top-24 World Rankings on the Road to Gaborone will be eligible to compete in Botswana. “We have to give our best,” Animesh Kujur, top male sprinter and national 100m/200m record holder, said.

Based on the national men’s 4x100m relay performance of 38.75 seconds clocked last year in Taipei on June 7, the current world ranking is 25. “A performance of 38.50 seconds will be good to qualify for the World Relays,” the chief athletics coach added.

The national women’s 4x100m relay is within the qualification zone, as the current world ranking is 23. The global ranking is based on a time of 43.86 seconds clocked at the 2025 Gumi Asian Athletics Championships.

The national 4x400m mixed relay is also on track to compete in Botswana due to their World Ranking of 22. The national team had clocked a time of 3:14.81 last year in Guangzhou, China.

Olympian Rajesh Ramesh and Vishal TK, national men’s 400m record holder (45.12 seconds), will be two key members of the national 4x400m relay team on Saturday.

The chief national athletics coach exuded confidence of a good show on Saturday. “We are hopeful the other four national relay teams will be successful in achieving the target time to board the flight to Botswana,” Nair added.

World Athletics will announce the top 24 teams after April 5.

Simultaneously, the third edition of the National Open Relay Competition will be held at the same venue.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Raj Babbar says 'Theatre will always be the Core' as he looks back on his old days

Raj Babbar looks back on his old days on World Theatre Day

Spaniard Chacarra leads after Day Two; Om Prakash Chouhan moves up with brilliant late flurry at the Indian Open 2026 being played in Gurugram. Photo credit: PGTI

Indian Open golf: Spaniard Chacarra leads after Day Two; Chouhan moves up with brilliant late flurry

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will look for consistency ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Defending champions RCB will look for consistency (SWOT)

Andrew Garfield defends his ‘controversial’ decision watching ‘Harry Potter’ movies

Andrew Garfield defends his ‘controversial’ decision watching ‘Harry Potter’ movies

Trump claims victory over Iran, gives 10-day pause​ (Photo: IANS)

Trump claims victory over Iran, gives 10-day pause​

India brace for Bangladesh challenge in their final Group B fixture of the SAFF U20 Championship at the National Football Stadium in Malé, Maldives, on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

Football: India brace for Bangladesh challenge in SAFF U20 Championship

'Ram Navami gift for the country', says Manoj Tiwari on excise duty cut on fuel

'Ram Navami gift for the country', says Manoj Tiwari on excise duty cut on fuel

Anganwadi centre shifted to safer building in Guna after Jyotiraditya Scindia's intervention

Anganwadi centre shifted to safer building in Guna after Jyotiraditya Scindia's intervention

With new captain Riyan Parag and return of Ravindra Jadeja, Rajasthan Royals look for consistency

IPL 2026: With new captain Parag and return of Ravindra Jadeja, RR look for consistency (SWOT)

Excise duty cut brings relief, helps prevent fuel price surge amid war: Citizens

Excise duty cut brings relief, helps prevent fuel price surge amid war: Citizens