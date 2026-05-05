May 05, 2026 11:26 PM हिंदी

Athletic Bilbao confirm Edin Terzic as new first team coach for the next two seasons

Athletic Bilbao confirm Edin Terzic as new first team coach for the next two seasons

Madrid, May 5 (IANS) Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday confirmed Edin Terzic as the club's replacement for Ernesto Valverde as first-team coach from the end of the season. The 43-year-old Germany-born coach has agreed a two-year contract until the end of June 2028 and returns to coaching after a two-season break following his departure from Borussia Dortmund.

Terzic has experience working in Borussia Dortmund's youth system and also served as assistant to Slaven Bilic at Turkish side Besiktas and at West Ham United.

"Edin Terzić has agreed a deal to become Athletic Club's head coach for the next two seasons," the club said in a post on social media. "Terzić will be officially presented as our new head coach at the start of the new season. Currently, all focus is on the four crucial remaining matches," the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

During his time at Borussia Dortmund, he guided the club to the brink of the Bundesliga title in the 2023 season, only to lose out to Bayern Munich on goal difference. The following year, he led Dortmund to the Champions League final, where it lost 2-0 to Real Madrid, reports Xinhua.

The La Liga club Athletic Bilbao is thought to value his experience in developing young players as well as his commitment to attacking football and tactical flexibility. The club, one of Spain's traditional powerhouses that depends on local talent, said Terzic will be officially presented to fans and supporters at the end of the current season.

Valverde announced in May that he would not continue at the club, where he has coached for 10 years across three spells, and he celebrated his 500th game in charge during Saturday's 4-2 win away to Deportivo Alaves.

Terzic had previously been Slaven Bilic's assistant at Turkish club Besiktas and Premier League side West Ham. Athletic Club are currently eighth in Spain's La Liga table with four games of the season left.

--IANS

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