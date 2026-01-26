January 26, 2026 12:13 PM हिंदी

Athiya Shetty: ‘Border’ was special, but ‘Border 2’ is even more for me

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Actress Athiya Shetty has expressed her admiration for the latest war drama Border 2, starring her brother Ahan Shetty, calling it deeply emotional and even more special to her than the original Border, which released in 1997 and featured her father, Suniel Shetty.

Athiya took to Instagram Stories, sharing two photos of the big screen as she watched “Border 2” in a theater. She praised the immense hard work behind the project and said every performance in the film touches the heart.

“What a special film. Too many emotions watching this one. Border was special but Border 2 is even more for me", she wrote

Congratulating the entire team, the actress added that everyone associated with the film truly deserves the appreciation and love they are receiving.

“I know the hard work that's gone into making this film a reality and every performance touches your heart. Congratulations to everyone who's worked on this film, you all deserve the love and celebration coming your way,” she wrote.

She also expressed pride in her brother, actor Ahan Shetty, who plays a key role in the film.

“So proud of you. Chalo, pick up the phone so I can tell you more @ahan.shetty,” she concluded the post.

“Border 2” is based on the 1971 war and some true events. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh.

Meanwhile, J.P. Dutta’s blockbuster “Border’ was released in 1997. The film stars an ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles, alongside Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, Rakhee Gulzar, Sharbani Mukherjee, Sapna Bedi, and Rajiv Goswami.

