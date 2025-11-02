Women participants at PM Modi’s Nawada rally voice optimism about bright future

Patna, Nov 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rallies in Bihar, precisely Nawada, on Sunday saw enthusiastic and colourful scenes and also reverberating chants of ‘Modi, Modi’ by his supporters, including scores of women.

Nawada, being the second venue for PM Modi’s day-long campaign in Bihar, saw people assembling at the designated ground since morning, with the Tricolour as well as the BJP flags in their hands.

Many youths and workers extended support to PM Modi by raising slogans, while many women participants were seen greeting him by displaying posters and placards.

At the rally venue, many women were seen getting their photos clicked with the cut-outs and posters of the Prime Minister. A little girl, Radhika Singh, who came from Hisua, caught the attention of everyone as she was dressed as Bharat Mata and was waving the Tricolour.

Many of these women spoke with IANS, showing their support for Modi 3.0 and while voicing confidence about their bright future under his stewardship.

Gauri Rani said, "It's a great thing that Prime Minister Modi came to Nawada for the second time in a year. We waited for a long time as we sat here since 9 a.m. This moment is very special for us. Nawada was once considered a backward and extremely backward area, and today it was graced by Prime Minister Modi. This is a matter of great pride for us."

Another woman sharing her excitement said, "I would like to tell PM Modi that Ramrajya should be established in India.”

As the Prime Minister addressed the gathering, a couple of women also showcased their hand-made paintings and portraits, which were acknowledged by the former and duly collected by his security personnel.

During the address, many youth, women and children were seen shouting ‘Modi, Modi’ slogans which continued for some time, even after his speech.

After holding election rallies, PM Modi was scheduled to hold a mega roadshow in Patna and was also slated to visit the Takht Sri Harimandir Sahib Gurudwara in Bihar’s capital.

--IANS

mr/dan