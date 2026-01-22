January 22, 2026 9:04 PM हिंदी

Assam’s R-Day tableau highlights Asharikandi’s Terracotta heritage, riverine culture

Assam’s R-Day tableau highlights Asharikandi’s Terracotta heritage, riverine culture (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) Assam’s Republic Day tableau this year will shine a national spotlight on Asharikandi, a renowned terracotta craft village in Dhubri district, celebrating the state’s rich riverine culture and the spirit of self-reliance rooted in traditional livelihoods.

The tableau was previewed for media persons on Thursday at the Rashtriya Rangshala Camp in the national capital in the presence of Nodal Officer Bikram Newar and officials of the Cultural Affairs Department, Government of Assam.

At the centre of the tableau is a striking terracotta installation featuring a towering doll holding earthen lamps arranged in a circular formation, symbolising continuity, light and the enduring legacy of Assam’s indigenous crafts.

The tractor-mounted structure is flanked by earthen sarai placed along bamboo fencing, underscoring the importance of bamboo as a sustainable resource and its role in the socio-economic life of the state. The trailer portion takes the shape of a traditional Mayurpangkhi boat, reflecting Assam’s intimate relationship with its rivers.

Artisans are shown at work, moulding hiramati (local clay) into idols of deities such as Ganesh, Kartik, Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati, offering a live depiction of the terracotta-making process.

A traditional pall (sail canvas) at the rear enhances the authenticity of the riverine theme. Conceptualised around the theme of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the tableau presents Asharikandi as a model of cultural entrepreneurship, where generations of artisans have sustained livelihoods through age-old skills adapted to contemporary markets.

The village stands as a symbol of self-reliance achieved through the preservation and promotion of traditional knowledge systems.

Located in western Assam’s Dhubri district, Asharikandi is recognised as the largest terracotta and pottery craft cluster in the state. Its artisans are known for creating puttola—terracotta toys and idols—including the iconic Hatima doll.

The craft tradition dates back over a century, tracing its roots to pottery communities that migrated from erstwhile East Bengal in the early 19th century.

The village received national recognition through the late Sarala Bala Devi, who won the National Award for Terracotta Craft in 1982.

In March 2024, terracotta crafts of Dhubri district were accorded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, further cementing Asharikandi’s status as a centre of excellence.

Through its Republic Day tableau, Assam brings a living craft tradition to Kartavya Path, celebrating heritage, resilience and self-reliance, an official release mentioned.

--IANS

tdr/dan

LATEST NEWS

Sudip Chatterjee’s unbeaten 140 powers Bengal to 340/4 against Services in their Elite Group C clash in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 at the Bengal Cricket Academy in Kalyani on Thursday. Photo credit: BCCI Domestic

Ranji Trophy: Sudip Chatterjee’s unbeaten 140 powers Bengal to 340/4 against Services

Tribal freedom fighters to shine in Chhattisgarh's R-Day tableau

Tribal freedom fighters to shine in Chhattisgarh's R-Day tableau

Rajinikanth, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini’s film "Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun" to finally release after 37 Years

Rajinikanth, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini’s film "Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun" to finally release after 37 Years

Sarfaraz Khan and Siddhesh Lad hit centuries and put Mumbai on top against Hyderabad on the opening day of their Elite Group D match in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Sarfaraz, Siddhesh centuries put Mumbai on top against Hyderabad

Mark Carney's Davos doctrine offers Canada a way out of impasse with India: Report

Mark Carney's Davos doctrine offers Canada a way out of impasse with India: Report

Injured De Zorzi, Ferreira out of T20 World Cup and West Indies series; Rickelton, Stubbs drafted in as replacements. IANS file photo

Injured De Zorzi, Ferreira out of T20 World Cup and West Indies series; Rickelton, Stubbs drafted in

Manoj Muntashir reacts to Javed Akhtar refusing to pen Ghar Kab Aaoge for Border 2

Manoj Muntashir reacts to Javed Akhtar refusing to pen Ghar Kab Aaoge for Border 2

Former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi asks Bangladesh to travel to India for T20 World Cup 2026, says country is very safe.

No need to politicise, India is safe; Bangladesh should travel for T20 World Cup: Lalit Modi

India emerging as global power hub with huge growth potential: Industry leaders at Davos

India emerging as global power hub with huge growth potential: Global experts at Davos

Pakistan: Police needs to adopt child-centred approach amid rising crimes (File image)

Pakistan: Police needs to adopt child-centred approach amid rising crimes