Assam Rifles revered as ‘Friends of the Northeast’: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Oct 13 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) said on Monday that the Assam Rifles stood firm against every challenge, through harsh terrains, difficult climates, and unseen threats, upholding its motto, ‘Sentinels of the North-East’, with pride and honour.

The Governor, while recalling his association with the Assam Rifles since 1974, said that the Assam Rifles is a legacy of sacrifice, duty, and unwavering courage.

Highlighting their role beyond security operations, the Governor acknowledged the Assam Rifles for bringing hope to remote communities through humanitarian work, education, healthcare, and disaster relief.

Lt. General Parnaik (Retd.) on Monday conferred the Governor’s Gold and Silver Medals to Assam Rifles personnel in the impressive Investiture ceremony at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Itanagar.

Twenty-one Assam Rifles General Duty personnel, including a Riflewoman, were honoured by the Governor in recognition of their exceptional courage, resourcefulness, and leadership shown during operations and humanitarian missions.

He said that in the hearts of the people of the Northeast, Assam Rifles is not only a security force but a family, respected and revered as the ‘Friends of the Northeast’. Commending the professionalism, compassion, and national spirit of the Paramilitary Force, the Governor said that the uniform of the Assam Rifles carries the weight of history and the hopes of the nation.

He urged the personnel to continue serving with honour, bravery, and empathy, remaining steadfast pillars of faith and guardians of the people.

The Governor conferred the Governor’s Gold Medals to Deputy Commandant Keshar Singh Bisht of Assam Rifles, Subedar Diwan Singh Mehra, Naib Subedar Mohan Singh, Naib Subedar Sarbeswar Saikia, Warrant Officer Brij Mohan, Havildar Letkhongam Kuki, and Rifleman Khang Phao Gosak.

Congratulating the awardees, the Governor said that their recognition is a celebration of their achievements and also a tribute to their unwavering dedication, silent sacrifices, and indomitable spirit in the service of the nation.

