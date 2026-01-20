Assam CM congratulates Nitin Nabin on election as BJP president

Guwahati, Jan 20 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday congratulated Nitin Nabin on being elected as the new National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, expressing confidence that his leadership will further strengthen the party and its organisational base across the country.

In a post on X, Sarma said that on behalf of the people of Assam, he extends his heartfelt wishes to Nabin. Sarma noted that his long experience in organisational work and public service would empower party workers and reinforce the BJP’s role in national politics.

The Assam Chief Minister emphasised that Nabin’s elevation comes at a crucial time when the BJP is playing a central role in shaping India’s development trajectory under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

He said that Nabin’s leadership would serve as an inspiration for party workers to remain committed to strengthening the BJP’s contribution to the nation’s progress.

Sarma also invoked the blessings of Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, praying for a successful and impactful tenure for the newly elected BJP chief.

Nitin Nabin’s appointment as BJP National President was announced earlier in the day in New Delhi, marking a significant organisational development for the ruling party.

Known for his strong grassroots connect and organisational skills, Nabin has held several key responsibilities within the party over the years and is credited with strengthening cadre-based politics.

Political observers view his elevation as part of the BJP’s broader strategy to energise the organisation ahead of upcoming Assembly elections in several states and to consolidate its position nationally.

Party leaders across the country have welcomed his appointment, expressing confidence that his leadership will provide fresh momentum to the organisation.

With the BJP continuing to focus on governance, development and organisational expansion, Nabin’s leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in aligning party workers with the vision of the central leadership and sustaining the party’s electoral successes in the coming years.

