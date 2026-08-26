Asin treats fans to pics of daughter on Onam amid concerns over her prolonged social media absence

Mumbai, August 26 (IANS) Actress Asin, who has largely stayed away from the public eye since stepping away from films, treated fans to a rare glimpse of her daughter Arin on the occasion of Onam on Wednesday.

Asin shared a series of pictures featuring her little girl Arin celebrating the festival. Dressed in a traditional yellowish orange outfit with puffed sleeves and gold detailing, Arin is seen surrounded by colourful flowers.

In another picture, she is seen seated at a table surrounded by trays filled with marigolds, roses and other flowers.

The pictures offer a rare look into the private life of the former actress, who has maintained an extremely low profile over the years and has largely kept her family life away from the public gaze.

Asin's appearance on social media comes amid continued curiosity among fans about her whereabouts.

The actress has been largely absent not just from the paparazzi circuit but also from regular social media updates and public appearances.

Her social media activity in recent years has only revolved around her daughter. In October 2022, Asin shared pictures from Arin's fifth birthday celebration.

In 2023, Asin shared glimpses from Arin's sixth birthday celebrations in Paris. The family celebrated the occasion in the French capital, with pictures showing Arin with her father, businessman Rahul Sharma.

In 2024, Asin again shared pictures from Arin's seventh birthday. The celebration had a colourful “busy bee” theme, complete with bee-themed decorations, balloons and an elaborate cake featuring musical instruments, books and references to different languages. This was the actress' last post till this day.

Talking about Asin, the actress who made her acting debut as a teenager with the Malayalam film ‘Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka’, went on to become one of the most successful actresses in South Indian cinema before making a striking Bollywood debut.

She entered Hindi cinema with Aamir Khan-starrer Ghajini in 2008. Her portrayal of Kalpana, a bubbly model who playfully fakes a love angle with Sanjay Singhania, just to earn her position at her work place, without knowing he is actually a business tycoon, earned her widespread acclaim.

Kalpana's fate in Ghajini remains to be one of the most heartbreaking moments of Hindi commercial cinema. Her death, coming before she discovers that the man she loved was actually a rich businessman Sanjay Singhania, left audiences devastated.

Even years later, netizens frequently revisit the emotional impact of Kalpana's death and the trauma of watching her die without learning the truth about Sanjay.

Asin, post Ghajini was then seen in many commercially successful Hindi films. She starred opposite Salman Khan in London Dreams and later reunited with him for the blockbuster romantic comedy Ready. She went on to feature in Housefull 2, Bol Bachchan and Khiladi 786. Her last Hindi film was All Is Well in 2015.

Across her career, Asin also worked extensively in Tamil and Telugu cinema, establishing herself as a leading actress in multiple South Indian film industries before making a conscious decision to step away from acting.

On the personal front, Asin married entrepreneur Rahul Sharma on January 19, 2016. The couple had both a Christian wedding ceremony and a Hindu ceremony in Delhi.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Arin, in October 2017. Following her marriage and the birth of her daughter, Asin gradually stepped away from the film industry.

–IANS

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