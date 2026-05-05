May 05, 2026 11:26 PM हिंदी

Asian U15 & U17 Boxing: Indians continue strong showing with multiple wins in Tashkent

Indians continue strong showing with multiple wins in the Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships 2026 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. on Tuesday. Photo credit: BFI

Tashkent, May 5 (IANS) India’s young boxers delivered another day of impressive performances at the Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships 2026, registering multiple victories across U-15 and U-17 categories in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

In the U-15 boys’ competition, Nongpoknganba Meitei Oina (46kg) secured a convincing 5:0 victory over Kazakhstan’s Abdurakhman Vushanlo, while Parshant (49kg) mirrored the result with a dominant 5:0 win against Bakdaulet Akhmet.

Mohd Yasser (58kg) stood out with a commanding performance, sealing his bout via RSC in the first round against Kyrgyzstan’s Akbarzhan Nabidzhanov. Nivesh Pal (54kg) also impressed with a 5:0 victory over Kazakhstan’s Adilet Galiyev, while Ranveer (66kg) progressed after a walkover win against Chinese Taipei’s Ying-Chieh Chen.

In other bouts, Lilmani Singh Lukram (61kg) went down via RSC in the third round against Uzbekistan’s Azizbek Egamberganov, and Mehul Rana (70kg) suffered an RSC loss in the opening round against Kazakhstan’s Ayan Bauyrzhan.

In the U-17 boys’ evening session, Pal Nivesh (54kg) continued his strong form with another 5:0 win over Adilet Galiyev of Kazakhstan. Ranveer (66kg) registered a victory by ABD against Chinese Taipei’s Ying-Chieh Chen. Lakshay Phogat (75kg) delivered a dominant display, clinching a first-round RSC win against Sri Lanka’s Ranchigodagama Arachchila.

However, Pradeep (63kg) and Hanjra Jaideep Singh (80kg) faced tough opponents and went down 0:5 against Uzbekistan’s Rushen Saydullaev and Kazakhstan’s Alibek Alpamys, respectively.

With a mix of dominant wins and hard-fought bouts, the Indian contingent continues to showcase strong depth and promising talent across age groups as the championships progress in Tashkent.

Earlier, India’s U-17 girls’ boxers delivered a dominant start to their campaign at the Asian Boxing U17 Championships 2026, registering five impressive victories on Day 1 in Tashkent.

Rakhi (48kg) led the charge with a commanding performance, defeating her Sri Lankan opponent via RSC in the very first round. Continuing the strong momentum, Ovi (50kg) secured a unanimous 5–0 victory over Iran, while Mamta (52kg) outclassed her Thai opponent with another clinical 5–0 win.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 87 helps Chennai Super Kings register eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Match 38 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Samson’s unbeaten 87 helps CSK register eight-wicket win over DC

Aizawl avoid relegation after draw with Gokulam Kerala in a Relegation Stage fixture of Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad, on Tuesday. Photo credit: AIFF

IFL 2025-26: Aizawl avoid relegation after draw with Gokulam Kerala

Athletic Bilbao confirm Edin Terzic as new first team coach for the next two seasons

Athletic Bilbao confirm Edin Terzic as new first team coach for the next two seasons

Dissent, fear led to rejection of Mamata and colleagues in a sweeping anti-incumbency mandate

Dissent, fear led to rejection of Mamata and colleagues in a sweeping anti-incumbency mandate

Substitutes Youssef Ezzejjari and Nandha Kumar inspire East Bengal to 2-1 comeback victory over Mumbai City FC in Indian Super League 2025-26 in Mumbai on Tuesday, Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Substitutes inspire East Bengal's comeback against Mumbai City FC

Constitution has enough muscle to deal with Mamata’s refusal to resign: Harish Salve

Constitution has enough muscle to deal with Mamata’s refusal to resign: Harish Salve (IANS Exclusive)

Ganga Singh wins 50m Rifle 3P title, Kamaljeet Choudhary, Surbhi Rao bag senior mixed team gold medals in the 24th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship being held in Bhopal and New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: NRAI

KSS Memorial shooting: Ganga Singh wins 50m Rifle 3P title, Kamaljeet, Surbhi Rao bag senior mixed team gold

Indians continue strong showing with multiple wins in the Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships 2026 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. on Tuesday. Photo credit: BFI

Asian U15 & U17 Boxing: Indians continue strong showing with multiple wins in Tashkent

Sticky wicket made hard lengths effective, confident Chennai Super Kings can chase 156, says Gurjapneet Singh during the clash with Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2026 in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Sticky wicket made hard lengths effective, confident CSK can chase 156, says Gurjapneet

India begin AFC U17 Asian Cup quest against Australia at the King Abdullah Sports City in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. Photo credit: AIFF

Football: India begin AFC U17 Asian Cup quest against Australia