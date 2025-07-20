Asian Junior Mixed Team C'ships: India beat Hong Kong 110-100 to top Group D; to face Japan in QFs

Solo (Indonesia), July 20 (IANS) Team India maintained its all-win record in the group stage of the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships in Indonesia by beating Hong Kong China 110-100 in the last Group D clash on Sunday to top the group standings.

India and Hong Kong China have already qualified for the knock-out stage before they faced off on Sunday, but it was important to maintain the winning momentum, and India understandably fielded a strong squad against Hong Kong China.

Rujula Ramu once again gave India a winning start, beating IP Sum Yau 11-8, and the world No.6 junior boys doubles combination of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu then extended the lead to 22-13 against Cheung Sai Shing and Deng Chi Fai.

Hong Kong’s Lam Ka To helped his team close the gap as he scored 13 points before Rounak Chouhan could take India’s tally to 33.

With just six points separating the two teams at 55-49 after five matches, junior World No. 1 Tanvi Sharma dominated Liu Hoi Kiu Anna in the second girls’ singles to once again put India in the driver’s seat by extending the lead 66-54.

Though the next four matches were close, India kept their nose ahead and ensured that they topped the group and will now face Japan in the quarterfinals on Monday.

Japan finished second behind Thailand in Group A.

Earlier, India secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the event with a dominant 110-83 victory over the United Arab Emirates in their Group D clash on Saturday.

This win follows India’s impressive opening-day triumph over Sri Lanka on Friday. With Hong Kong China also registering two wins from as many matches, both teams have now confirmed their progression to the knockout stages.

India kicked off their campaign in the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team championships in style as they thrashed Sri Lanka 110-69 in their Group D clash in Indonesia on Friday.

The tournament is being played under a relay scoring format, where teams race to 110 points across 10 matches.

--IANS

bsk/ab