Asian Games: Abhay bags silver, misses LA28 Olympics direct qualification in squash

Nagoya, Sep 27 (IANS) Abhay Singh had to settle for the silver medal after Malaysia’s defending champion Eain Yow Ng produced a composed performance to beat the Indian 11-9, 11-5, 11-5 in the men’s singles squash final at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Sunday.

Abhay became only the second Indian man after Saurav Ghosal, who won singles silver in 2014 and 2023, to claim the silver medal in the event. However, with the loss in the final Abhay missed out on a direct qualfication to the LA 2028 Olympics, where sqaush is making its debut.

The 44-minute contest at the Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena was closely fought in the opening game before Eain gradually took control, denying Abhay the chance to mount a comeback and retain the title he had won at Hangzhou 2022.

The Malaysian, who had defeated India’s Saurav Ghosal in the final at the previous edition, began cautiously as both players engaged in lengthy rallies. Abhay made the first breakthrough with a deft backhand and briefly held the lead at 2-1.

Eain responded with a four-point burst to move 6-3 ahead, but Abhay refused to let the game slip away. A well-disguised backhand winner and a stroke call helped him draw level at 8-8. Eain, however, secured two game points at 10-8 and, after Abhay saved one, closed out the opener 11-9.

The second game quickly tilted in favour of the Malaysian. Abhay initially kept pace at 2-2, but a succession of errors allowed Eain to establish a 7-3 advantage. The defending champion continued to apply pressure and moved to five game points at 10-5 before wrapping up the game with a 2-0 lead.

Facing a must-win third game, Abhay made an encouraging start. He moved 4-2 ahead after combining a precise backhand slice with a crosscourt kill, prompting hopes of a fightback.

Eain, though, remained composed. He levelled the game at 4-4 and then produced three consecutive points to move 7-5 ahead. Two more points put him within touching distance of the title at 9-5.

Abhay could not find the response he needed. With five championship points available at 10-5, Eain required only one opportunity to finish the contest. Abhay attempted a slice on the final rally, but the ball struck the tin, bringing the match to an end.

The victory retained Eain’s Asian Games men’s singles title and also secured his qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, with the Malaysian becoming the first squash player to qualify for the Games without dropping a game throughout the Aichi-Nagoya competition.

--IANS

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