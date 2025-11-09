November 09, 2025 12:30 AM हिंदी

Asian Cricket Council to hold more events after Asia Cup success: Report

Asian Cricket Council to hold more events after Asia Cup success

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has, in its meeting in Doha on Saturday, decided to hold more events with a Legend of Asia and a League amongst associate members on the chart in the near future, a report said. The ACC has decided to conduct some of the events in Oman and Doha, where the facilities have improved.

An ACC spokesman told Telecom Asia Sport (www.telecomasia.net) exclusively that the decision to hold new events was because the organisation was encouraged by the success of the Asia Cup, which was held in the United Arab Emirates in September this year.

“The meeting was chaired by ACC President Mohsin Naqvi of Pakistan to oversee the arrangements for Rising Stars Asia Cup, which is being renamed from Emerging Asia Cup,” said the spokesman, referring to the eight-nation T20 event from November 14 to 23 in Doha.

The facilities in Doha have been upgraded recently. “The viewership of the Asia Cup was more than expected, so encouraged by that, the ACC Board has decided to host a Legend of Asia event and a League amongst the associate members of the ACC,” the source told www.telecomasia.net.

Naqvi has directed the ACC management to prepare a comprehensive plan for the events, the report said. “We need to promote cricket to the new countries of Asia, and ACC will give full support to the new countries,” Naqvi said after the meeting.

The rising stars Asia Cup will see Pakistan and India meet again on November 14 in the group, which also has Oman and the UAE. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong are the other teams in the event, the report said.

The ACC and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials are waiting to know what India’s reaction is to shaking hands with Pakistan players, and in case India wins the event, will the players receive the trophy from Naqvi, who is scheduled to be the chief guest for the final.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Novak Djokovic wins 101st title in Athens, ends Lorenzo Musetti's bid to join the line-up in the ATP Final in Turin. Photo credit: ATP Tour

ATP Tour: Djokovic wins 101st title in Athens, ends Musetti's Turin bid

Asian Cricket Council to hold more events after Asia Cup success

Asian Cricket Council to hold more events after Asia Cup success: Report

Arjun Babuta finishes seventh in Air Rifle final in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Rifle/Pistol in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday. Photo credit:NRAI

ISSF World C'ship: Arjun Babuta finishes seventh in Air Rifle final (Ld)

Pakistan beat South Africa by seven wickets in third and final ODI at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, win series 2-1. Photo credit: ProteasMenCSA/X

3rd ODI: Pakistan beat South Africa by seven wickets, win series

Tej Pratap-Ravi Kishan meet at Patna airport again sparks speculation

Tej Pratap-Ravi Kishan meet at Patna airport again sparks speculation

Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav reiterates job pledge in Nawada and Gaya

Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav reiterates job pledge in Nawada and Gaya

SS-UBT names 40 star campaigners for Maharashtra local body polls

SS-UBT names 40 star campaigners for Maharashtra local body polls

'Wouldn't have allowed deal if I knew': Ajit Pawar on Pune land row

'Wouldn't have allowed deal if I knew': Ajit Pawar on Pune land row

Civil Aviation Minister reviews on-ground situation at Delhi ATC towers after tech glitch

Civil Aviation Minister reviews on-ground situation at Delhi ATC towers after tech glitch

Pranavi Urs finishes best among Indians as Ruixin Liu wins Aramco China Championship 2025 in Shenzhen, China, on Saturday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Golf: Pranavi best-placed Indian as Ruixin Liu wins China Championship in Shenzhen