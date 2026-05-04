May 05, 2026 12:37 AM हिंदी

Asian Boxing U15 & U17 C'ships 2026: Indian boxers register strong results across categories in Tashkent

Asian Boxing U15 & U17 C'ships 2026: Indian boxers register strong results across categories in Tashkent (Credit: WFI)

Tashkent, May 4 (IANS) India’s young boxers continued their campaign at the Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships 2026 with a series of strong performances across U-15 and U-17 categories in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

In the U-17 boys’ competition, Yadav Yash (50kg) secured a commanding 5:0 victory over Turkmenistan’s Suleyman Ahmedov, while Karuna Albertson Kom (60kg) impressed with a 4:1 win against Tajikistan’s Ali Nazarov.

Gopal Rameshwar Ganeshe (52kg) was involved in a closely fought contest but went down narrowly 2:3 against Tajikistan’s Nazarov Damir. Mishra Prashant (57kg) faced a tough opponent in China’s Tangjie Liu and lost 0:5.

In the U-15 girls’ quarterfinals, Khushi Rana (49kg) delivered a dominant performance, winning by RSC in Round 1 against Vietnam’s Thi Ngoc Truc Nguyen, while Hanshika Attri (46kg) secured a convincing 5:0 victory over Uzbekistan’s Visola Bakhtiyorova. Nitya Pandey (55kg) put up a strong fight but was defeated by Kazakhstan’s Aruna Shalman.

Among the U-15 boys, Samir Bohra (43kg) registered a convincing 5:0 victory over Chinese Taipei’s Hao-Ting Chang in the preliminary round.

Earlier, India’s U-17 girls’ boxers delivered a dominant start to their campaign at the Asian Boxing U17 Championships 2026, registering five impressive victories on Day 1.

India’s U-17 girls’ boxers delivered a dominant start to their campaign at the Asian Boxing U17 Championships 2026, registering five impressive victories on Day 1.

In the boys’ category, Neela Narendra Kumar (46kg) impressed with a powerful showing, clinching a first-round RSC victory over Saudi Arabia’s Khalid Alhossah. Meanwhile, Daksh Pawar (48kg) faced a tough challenge and went down 0–5 against Tajikistan’s Firuzjon Boymatov.

With a mix of commanding wins and closely contested bouts, the Indian contingent continues to showcase promising talent across age groups, as the tournament progresses in Tashkent.

--IANS

hs/

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: Bowlers showed character to pull things back from 90/1, says SKY after MI win

IPL 2026: Bowlers showed character to pull things back from 90/1, says SKY after MI win

IPL 2026: Left answerless, Pant seeks some luck for LSG in remaining matches

IPL 2026: Left answerless, Pant seeks some luck for LSG in remaining matches

IPL 2026: Vintage Rohit, smashing Rickelton guide MI to six-wicket win over LSG (Ld)

IPL 2026: Vintage Rohit, smashing Rickelton guide MI to six-wicket win over LSG (Ld)

IPL 2026: Rohit, Rickelton guide Mumbai Indians to six-wicket win over LSG

IPL 2026: Rohit, Rickelton guide Mumbai Indians to six-wicket win over LSG

Nepal govt to procure 80,000 tonnes of fertiliser from India amid supply shock

Nepal govt to procure 80,000 tonnes of fertiliser from India amid supply shock

Olivia Wilde reacts to recent trolling over her recent red carpet look

Olivia Wilde reacts to recent trolling over her recent red carpet look

ISL 2025-26: Mumbai City aim to build momentum against in-form East Bengal (Credit: X/Mumbai City FC)

ISL 2025-26: Mumbai City aim to build momentum against in-form East Bengal

Tea garden women celebrate BJP victory in Assam

Tea garden women celebrate BJP victory in Assam

Dave Grohl reveals reason behind changing the name of Foo Fighters album

Dave Grohl reveals reason behind changing the name of Foo Fighters album

Post Malone apologises after cancelling tour

Post Malone apologises after cancelling tour