Asia Cup: Litton Das misses out as Bangladesh opt to bowl against India

Litton Das misses out as Bangladesh opt to bowl against India in their second Super 4s match of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

Dubai, Sep 24 (IANS) Skipper Litton Das suffered an injury during practice and is unavailable as Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first against India in their second Super Fours match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday.

For Bangladesh, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rishad Hossain, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib are replacing Litton Das, Mahedi Hasan, and Taskin Ahmed.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said, "We are happy to bat first. We have got everything we wanted in the last 4-5 games. The wicket became a little bit slower the last time in the 2nd innings.

“We have to follow what we have been doing in the last few games. If we focus on that, the result will be automatically taken care of.

“Boys have done well. The energy and intent will decide the game. The conditions are much better today. We play the same team," he added.

Bangladesh captain Jaker Ali said, "We would like to bowl first. Actually, in the practice session, he (Litton Das) got injured. Unfortunately, he misses out on this crucial game.

“Yes, I am excited to lead the team. We are playing against the best team in the world. The surface looks very good to bat on.

“We are playing some good cricket. We will look to assess the conditions and play accordingly. They are a top-quality side, so we need to be at our best,” the stand-in skipper added.

Both India and Bangladesh started the Super 4s stage with wins. India defeated Pakistan by six wickets while Bangladesh got the better of Sri Lanka by four wickets.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali (c & wk), Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

--IANS

hs/bsk/

