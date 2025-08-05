'Asia Cup ho jaye bas…’ quips Rashid Latif

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes Pakistan will face a formidable task when they take on arch-rivals India in their much-anticipated Asia Cup clash on September 14. In a candid chat with IANS, Latif admitted that the Men in Green have been far from their best in recent outings and will need a dramatic turnaround in both execution and temperament.

"It will be very tough for Pakistan to play against a strong Indian side on September 14. Asia Cup ho jaye bas," Latif quipped, hinting that given Pakistan’s current uncertainty in form, he is simply hoping the tournament goes ahead smoothly.

The former wicket-keeper batter highlighted Pakistan’s inconsistent performances in recent months, which have led to mounting scrutiny of the team’s preparations. “Humari cricket hawa may chal rhi hai… We lost to Bangladesh and the West Indies — matches we should never have lost. Our captain might be good, but juggling all three formats is not easy. We have talent, but we are not making the right decisions yet,” he observed.

Pakistan, regarded as a dangerous side when in rhythm, have suffered a string of surprise defeats — including against Bangladesh and a second-string West Indies outfit — raising questions over their readiness for a high-pressure tournament like the Asia Cup. They open their campaign against Oman on September 12, before facing India in a blockbuster group-stage contest in the UAE.

“There is talent, but execution and decision-making are the most essential things, especially against a team like India,” Latif said, adding that Pakistan must learn to handle crunch situations better if they are to challenge the Men in Blue.

With the India-Pakistan rivalry captivating fans across the globe, Latif hopes Pakistan can rediscover momentum in time. However, he cautioned that their current form remains a significant concern as the countdown to the heavyweight clash gathers pace.

--IANS

cs/bc