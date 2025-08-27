August 27, 2025 12:28 PM हिंदी

Ashwin announces retirement from IPL, aims to play in overseas T20 leagues

Ashwin announces retirement from IPL, aims to play in overseas T20 leagues

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday through a social media post on his ‘X’ account. Ashwin added that he now aims to explore playing in overseas T20 leagues.

"Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today," wrote Ashwin on ‘X’.

"Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the @IPL and the @BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what's ahead of me," he added.

Ashwin ends his IPL career as the league’s fifth-highest wicket-taker with 187 scalps in 221 games coming at an economy rate of 7.2. He began and ended his IPL career with Chennai Super Kings, based in his home city.

In IPL 2025, where CSK had a bottom-place finish, Ashwin played nine games – picking only seven wickets at a high economy rate of 9.13 and was even left out of the starting eleven at one point due to his underwhelming returns.

Ashwin also played for now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, and captained Kings XI Punjab (now known as Punjab Kings) in the IPL. He also amassed 833 runs with the bat in the IPL at a strike rate of 118, including hitting a fifty.

The off-spinner was an integral member of CSK’s IPL title triumphs in 2010 and 2011. He had already retired from international cricket after the Brisbane Test against Australia in last year’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in December 2024.

IANS understands that Ashwin, who was initially slated to go into IPL 2026 mini auction, has been in conversations with various stakeholders on signing up to play in overseas T20 leagues. With Ashwin now retiring from the IPL, he has the options to play in the BBL in Australia, the SA20 in South Africa, ILT20 in the UAE.

He can also feature in The Hundred in England and the CPL in the West Indies, both of which are currently underway. Previously, his former India and Tamil Nadu team-mate Dinesh Karthik retired from the IPL in June 2024 and played for Paarl Royals in third season of the SA20.

--IANS

nr/bc

LATEST NEWS

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Tanya Mittal has taken more than 800 sarees inside the house

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Tanya Mittal has taken more than 800 sarees inside the house

Rights body paints grim picture of extrajudicial killings, custodial deaths in Yunus-led B'desh

Rights body paints grim picture of extrajudicial killings, custodial deaths in Yunus-led B'desh

Surveen Chawla talks about her romance with the sense of detachment

Surveen Chawla talks about her romance with the sense of detachment

Trump tariffs likely to result in US GDP go down by 40-50 bps: Report

Trump tariffs likely to result in US GDP go down by 40-50 bps: Report

Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza express concern over Jammu and Kashmir flashfloods

Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza express concern over Jammu and Kashmir flashfloods

Urmila Matondkar welcomes Lord Ganesha with a beautiful dance performance

Urmila Matondkar welcomes Lord Ganesha with a beautiful dance performance

Ashwin announces retirement from IPL, aims to play in overseas T20 leagues

Ashwin announces retirement from IPL, aims to play in overseas T20 leagues

Makers of Pawan Kalyan’s action spectacle 'They Call Him OG' release melodious single 'Suvvi Suvvi' from film

Makers of Pawan Kalyan’s action spectacle 'They Call Him OG' release melodious single 'Suvvi Suvvi' from film

Shilpa Shetty on Ganesh Chaturthi: Home feels incomplete without you this year

Shilpa Shetty on Ganesh Chaturthi: Home feels incomplete without you this year

India never seeks war but will respond with strength if challenged: Rajnath Singh

India never seeks war but will respond with strength if challenged: Rajnath Singh