Ashley Judd expresses solidarity with Cornell University sexual assault survivor, sisters in sorority

Los Angeles, Oct 5 (IANS) Hollywood actress Ashley Judd has reacted to the sexual assault case at the Cornell University case involving seven Chi Phi fraternity members.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself talking to the camera, as she expressed solidarity with the survivor, who has been named as Jane Doe in court documents, and all other women, who might have suffered sexual assault and are waiting justice.

She said in the video, “Dear Sisters, we have wondered for almost forty years how you are. We, the signed below, are some of your sisters of Kappa Kappa Gamma, the Beta Chi chapter, at the University of Kentucky. We know that men at fraternity houses, with whom we frequently socialized, raped you. We have talked about you for a long time. We do not even know all of your names. We do not know whether and how you survived…if there was conception as a consequence of these rapes, and if so, did you have access to an abortion? Did you raise a child? Did the boys transmit STDs to you? Did you receive psychological support? Medical care? Did you carry on with your university educations? We do remember”.

She further mentioned, “We heard tell of rapes, and that your pain and trauma, your grief, confusion, loneliness were suppressed, hushed, denied. We, as a group, have struggled to remember your individual appearances, and we’ve tried to access memories of our shared joys at pledging Kappa. Monday night chapter dinners, breakfast for dinner, the silliness of being the chics of KKG, and the carefree innocence of pranks and skits and singing on the front porch. Naturally, the Cornell Seven and what men at Louisiana State University did to Kendall have brought you searingly to our hearts and minds and our conversations. You do not owe us or anyone your story”.

In October 2024, a 20-year-old Cornell student, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, reported a sexual assault connected to the Chi Phi fraternity.

The actress shared, “We make a clear distinction between your sacred right to spiritual anonymity and the institutional silence of both our fraternity and the university, that shielded the men who raped you from accountability and denied you justice. You were owed justice, support, repair. So today we share our bewilderment, our own sense of loss, our anger, and how collectively our needs for safety and protection went unmet, and both you and we were deprived of the opportunity of provisioning care and love and attunement, support and solidarity to you. We all could have learned so much more, and we all could have done so much better”.

“We, the signed below, invite all members of Greek life from across time and campuses to join us in reflecting on the women you knew were harmed and all that was not done about it. We are so sorry. You mattered then, and you matter now. The institution may have forgotten you. We have always remembered you. Love and loyally. A postscript is that we know we do not mention the exact fraternities, although we are well familiar with who they are, because we are very cautious about inadvertently surfacing details that may allow internet sleuths to try to find the names of the women we carry in our hearts and minds. Their stories are their own, and only they have the right to tell them. Ashley Ciminella Judd, Ann, Anonymous, Mary Tripp, Andrea, Melissa, Eliana DeAngelis”, she added.

Actress Sharon Stone took to the comments section, and demanded that Ashley deletes the post, as she wrote, “Please DELETE THIS POST”.

Users were surprised with such a comment from her. One user replied to the actress, “Why would she delete this post? Do you defend fraternity guys raping girls?”.

Another user wrote, “Please clarify to those of us who may not understand why you are saying this. Even a clue would be helpful”.

A 3rd user wrote, “I’m so confused. Why would you ever ask this?”.

In a lawsuit filed in September 2026, Jane Doe alleged that seven fraternity members drugged and sexually assaulted her at the fraternity house. Cornell conducted an internal investigation in 2025, 2 students were expelled, 2 suspended, 1 had graduated, and 2 were found not responsible. No criminal charges were filed in 2024. The case was, however, re-opened in September 2026, and has gained momentum on social media with Internet users demanding justice.

--IANS

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