Ashes: To come out on the right side of the result feels really special, says Stokes

Melbourne, Dec 27 (IANS) England captain Ben Stokes said it felt "really special" to be on the winning side in the fourth Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and lauded his team for maintaining their focus and intensity.

On Saturday, England ended a 14-year wait for a Test match victory in Australia with a four-wicket win on day two’s play in Melbourne, a result that capped an intense turnaround after three successive defeats and mounting scrutiny over the team’s preparation, as well as their conduct during a mid-series break in Noosa.

“It’s been a massive effort from everyone, and to come out on the right side of the result feels really special. Hopefully it means a lot. We play for a lot of people - not just ourselves. The support we get, wherever we go in the world, is incredible.

“The noise, the chants, the constant backing - the lads out in the middle hear it, feel it, and thrive off it. I know a lot of our fans will be buzzing right now,” said Stokes at the conclusion of the game.

England dismissed Australia for 132 in their second innings to set themselves a chase of 175 to win, which they completed after losing six wickets. “Definitely very satisfying. There was a fair bit going on in the build-up to this match, a lot being thrown our way. For the lads to come out, stay focused, and perform the way they did says a lot about the character in this team.

“Huge credit to the players, support staff, and management for keeping everyone locked in on what mattered - playing good cricket. We knew it wasn’t going to be a straightforward (chase). The pitch had plenty in it, and the bowlers were always in the game.

“The message was to stay positive, not let the bowlers settle, and make them keep running in and hitting those tough areas. I thought the way we balanced intent with discipline was brilliant. It took courage, but the lads handled it superbly,” elaborated Stokes.

England’s standout performers were pacer Josh Tongue, who had figures of 5-45 and 2-44, while young batting all-rounder Jacob Bethell top-scored with 40 in the successful chase. “Josh has been outstanding. To come out on Boxing Day in front of a massive crowd and take five wickets, that’s something really special.

“Every time he’s pulled on an England shirt, he’s given everything. Bethell as well - the partnership he helped build in tricky conditions was really important. Seeing younger players stand up in moments like this is fantastic,” concluded Stokes.

--IANS

nr/