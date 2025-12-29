Ashes: Bethell credits IPL 2025 experience for handling pressure of playing at MCG

Melbourne, Dec 29 (IANS) England’s batting all-rounder Jacob Bethell said his stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year helped him cope with the pressure of making his Ashes debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where England won by four wickets in a two-day game.

Bethell, 22, came in for Ollie Pope and struck a composed 40 in England chasing down 175 to win the traditional Boxing Day match and end England’s 18-match winless streak in Tests in Australia. He was a member of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team winning IPL 2025 in Ahmedabad in June.

"I was pretty nervous. Not so much with the people, just the occasion, I guess. But I've played over in India where it feels like there's 160,000 people watching. This atmosphere was incredible and it was nice to get a win and contribute.

"The IPL, I only played two games but every game and every occasion. Definitely, just knowing what I'm able to get out of myself when the situation is like that and when the atmosphere is like that. I definitely had a lot more confidence coming into this game after playing in front of, I don't know, 50,000 - which felt like 100,000 - at the Chinnaswamy," Bethell was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo on Monday.

He also admitted to being a long-term contender for England's number three in Tests but conceded that he needs to do more to make the position his for a large period. "I like three. You come in when the ball is new and in some scenarios the ball's going all over the shop."

"But in other scenarios it presents opportunities to score when bowlers are trying to take wickets and the field is attacking there's loads of gaps. So it's a double-edged sword but I'm enjoying it. I would like to (nail down the role). I would like to just nail down any role in the team to be honest. If you're in the XI and contributing to winning I'm pretty happy with that," added Bethell.

--IANS

nr/