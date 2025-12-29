Ashes: Atkinson ruled out of SCG Test with hamstring injury

Melbourne, Dec 29 (IANS) England have suffered a blow with news that fast bowler Gus Atkinson will miss the final Test of the Ashes series at the SCG due to injury.

Atkinson hurt his left hamstring when bowling on the second day of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and failed to return to the field. Other fast bowlers stepped up in his absence, bowling out Australia for 132 in the second innings to set up a four-wicket victory, their first overseas Ashes Test win since January 2011.

"England seamer Gus Atkinson has been ruled out for the remainder of the Ashes tour after scans confirmed he has sustained a left hamstring injury," England Cricket said in a statement.

"The Surrey right-armer left the field after bowling his fifth over of Australia’s second innings during England’s victory at the MCG in the fourth Test.

"England will not call up a replacement for the fifth Test, which gets under way in Sydney on 4 January," it added.

Atkinson arrived in Australia as England's attack leader but struggled to maintain his pace and incisiveness across the first two Tests. He went wicketless in Perth, then took 3-151 from 33 overs in Brisbane only to find himself dropped for the must-win game in Adelaide. The 27-year-old had taken six wickets at 47.33 during the series.

England have already lost pace duo Jofra Archer and Mark Wood to injury this tour.

Atkinson's injury opens the door for fellow quicks Matthew Fisher and Matthew Potts for a call-up.

Potts has taken 36 Test wickets at 29.44, with the most recent of his ten appearances coming back in December 2024.

The fifth and final Ashes Test between Australia and England gets underway at the SCG on January 4.

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue

