Asha Negi opens up about initial hesitation to join ‘Criminal Justice 4’

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Television actress Asha Negi opened up about her initial hesitation in taking up the project, ‘Criminal Justice 4.’

In a candid conversation, the actress admitted she was unsure at first, but a deeper understanding of the script and her character eventually won her over. Negi revealed that she initially had reservations about taking up 'Criminal Justice 4' due to the limited screen time her role offered. The 'Pavitra Rishta' actress admitted that she was unsure if the character would make a lasting impact or simply fade into the background. Asha mentioned that her doubts were soon dispelled once she delved into the script and received a detailed character briefing. She realized that, despite the limited screen time, the part was layered and rich in performance potential.

The ‘Baarish’ actress told IANS, “Yes, I was a bit skeptical at first because of the limited screen time. I wondered if the character would fade away—what then? But once I read the screenplay and received the character briefing, I realized that although the screen time was less, the role itself had a lot to offer. It was a performance-oriented character. I understood that it's not always about screen time—if the character is strong, that’s enough for me. So, I went ahead with it.”

When asked about how emotionally draining it was to work on an intense show like 'Criminal Justice 4', Asha admitted that it did take a toll on her. She shared that being part of such a gritty, layered narrative required her to stay mentally invested in the character’s emotional journey, even off camera. “It was definitely emotionally and physically draining, but I had a lot of fun. Even today, when I think about the process and the entire journey, my eyes light up because I truly enjoyed it. Working with talented directors and actors now gives me a lot of creative satisfaction. So yes, Criminal Justice was a fulfilling experience.”

The gripping legal drama returned with 'Criminal Justice: Season 4,' featuring Pankaj Tripathi once again stepping into the shoes of the sharp and insightful advocate, Madhav Mishra. This time, he’s drawn into a tangled murder case involving a deeply fractured family, adding fresh layers to an already intense narrative.

Directed by Rohan Sippy, the new season also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Asha Negi, Purab Kohli, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Deshna Dugad. Surveen Chawla, Mita Vashisht, Khushboo Atre, and Barkha Singh also play crucial roles.

Backed by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with BBC Studios India, season four premiered on JioHotstar on May 22.

--IANS

