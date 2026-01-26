January 26, 2026 4:18 PM हिंदी

Asaduddin Owaisi unfurls national flag on R-Day

Hyderabad, Jan 26 (IANS) AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi unfurled the national flag at various places in Hyderabad on the 77th Republic Day on Monday.

Like in the past, Owaisi also unfurled the national flag at Madina Circle near historic Charminar.

He also participated in the Republic Day event held at Madarsa Jamiatul Mominat, an Islamic seminary for girls.

The MP also participated Republic Day events organised by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in different areas in the city.

Owaisi was seen riding a motorcycle, adorned with small national flags, to move around the city to participate in Republic Day celebrations.

He hoisted the national flag at Bholakpur, Yakutpura, and Moghalpura.

The Republic Day programme was also held at Darussalam, the headquarters of AIMIM. The party's Joint Secretary, S.A. Hussain Anwar, unfurled the national flag at Darussalam.

Unfurling of the national flag marked the day at the offices of other political parties.

At Gandhi Bhavan, the headquarters of the ruling Congress, state unit President Mahesh Kumar Goud unfurled the national flag.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated that public participation is key to strengthening the democratic system, and safeguarding constitutional values is the responsibility of every citizen.

Minorities welfare minister Mohammed Azharuddin, government advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir and senior party leaders attended the programme.

Earlier, Azharuddin hoisted the national flag at a programme held at the Haj House. Telangana Haj Committee chairman Syed Ghulam Afzal Biabani, State Waqf Board Chairman Syed Azmatullah Hussaini, Secretary, Minorities Welfare, B. Shafiullah and other officials were present.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao led the Republic Day celebrations at the party headquarters, Telangana Bhavan.

At the BJP office, party state President N. Ramchander Rao hoisted the national flag. BJP MP. K. Laxman, state General Secretary Chandrashekhar and other leaders attended the programme.

Telangana Jagruthi President K. Kavitha hoisted the national flag at the party office in Banjara Hills.

