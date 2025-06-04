June 04, 2025 6:32 PM हिंदी

As 'Vedam' turns 15 Allu Arjun thanks fans for making it 'timeless'

As 'Vedam' turns 15 Allu Arjun thanks fans for making it 'timeless'

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Tollywood sensation Allu Arjun decided to look back in time as his blockbuster hit, "Vedam" completed 15 years of release. Marking the occasion, the 'Pushpa' actor used social media to thank the fans for making the film a timeless classic.

AA took to his X timeline and dropped a couple of rare behind-the-scenes images from "Vedam" shoot.

Showing his gratitude for director Krish Jagarlamudi and co-stars Manchu Manoj, Anushka Shetty, and Manoj Bajpayee, Allu Arjun penned a heartfelt note that read, “15 years of Vedam A film that was out of the box for me. Gratitude to @DirKrish garu for crafting something so honest. To my amazing co-stars @MsAnushkaShetty , @HeroManoj1 & @BajpayeeManoj sir , and many others . Sharing this journey with you all was truly special . Heartfelt thanks to @mmkeeravani garu , producers @Shobu_ garu, #PrasadDevineni garu, and the entire team for backing such a bold vision."

Thanking the audience, AA added, "To all the fans who embraced #Vedam you made it timeless."

Backed by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni under their banner of Arka Media Works, the project also stars Saranya Ponvannan, Nagayya, Deeksha Seth, and Lekha Washington in prominent roles, along with others.

M. M. Keeravani scored the melodies for the drama, whereas Gnana Shekar V. S. was in charge of the camera work.

"Vedam" reached the big screen on June 4, 2010, and received massive critical acclaim.

Filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi even remade the film in Tamil with the name "Vaanam".

Up next, Allu Arjun is working on his much-anticipated drama with Atlee titled "AA22xA6" for now. AA is also undergoing a massive physical transformation for his role.

In addition to this, Allu Arjun will also be a part of Trivikram Srinivas' forthcoming mythological drama. Going by the reports, AA's role in the movie will be inspired by Lord Karthikeya.

Although the movie was announced a long time ago, it is still in the pre-production stage.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Nivin Pauly plays antagonist Walter in Raghava Lawrence's upcoming action thriller 'Benz'

Nivin Pauly plays antagonist Walter in Raghava Lawrence's upcoming action thriller 'Benz'

Hina Khan ties nuptial knot with long-time partner Rocky Jaiswal

Hina Khan ties nuptial knot with long-time partner Rocky Jaiswal

Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana turning fortunes of rural women

Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana turning fortunes of rural women

T20 Mumbai League: Akash Parkar packs a punch for Sobo Mumbai Falcons in opener played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo credit: MCA

Akash Parkar packs a punch for Sobo Mumbai Falcons in T20 Mumbai opener

Ace director Mani Ratnam has become a 'Gnani', says Kamal Haasan

Ace director Mani Ratnam has become a 'Gnani', says Kamal Haasan

Lara Dutta remembers her late father: 'I carry your heart dad'

Lara Dutta remembers her late father: 'I carry your heart dad'

Cummins confirms Smith to bat at number four in WTC Final against South Africa

Cummins confirms Smith to bat at number four in WTC Final against South Africa

RCB’s IPL triumph ‘is far more special’ for Anushka, says Virat Kohli

RCB’s IPL triumph ‘is far more special’ for Anushka, says Virat Kohli

RCB's IPL victory celebration turns tragic: 3 killed, 20 injured in stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB's IPL victory celebration turns tragic: 3 killed, 20 injured in stampede near B'luru's Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bhagyashree and Dia Mirza mark World Environment Day with powerful messages on sustainability and climate action

Bhagyashree and Dia Mirza mark World Environment Day with powerful messages on sustainability and climate action