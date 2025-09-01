September 01, 2025 10:10 AM हिंदी

As PM Modi, Putin walk past happily, Shehbaz Sharif seen alone in a corner

Tianjin, Sep 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin were seen walking past Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, who appeared isolated, as both leaders engaged in an informal conversation on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.

As the two leaders engaged in an animated discussion, Sharif stood alone with a grim expression while watching them pass by. The moment occurred as leaders of SCO member states gathered for a family photo in Tianjin.

Earlier, striking visuals had emerged of Prime Minister Modi in an informal interaction with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Putin, capturing a rare lighthearted moment among the three world leaders.

The images showed all three leaders smiling and conversing, reminiscent of a similar photo taken during the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia.

In the latest photo, Putin is seen on the left, Prime Minister Modi at the centre, and Xi Jinping on the right, walking together in a relaxed manner to pose for a SCO family photo.

Sharing the picture on X, PM Modi wrote, "Interactions in Tianjin continue! Exchanging perspectives with President Putin and President Xi during the SCO Summit."

The Prime Minister also posted another image with Russian President Putin, where the two leaders were seen shaking hands and hugging.

PM Modi shared the photo on social media and captioned it, "Always a delight to meet President Putin!"

The pictures were shared shortly before the two leaders walked past the Pakistani Prime Minister.

This development comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 innocent people lost their lives in a brutal assault carried out by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.

--IANS

sd/dpb

