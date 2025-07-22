July 22, 2025 3:25 PM हिंदी

As Gujarat CM, Narendra Modi's thoughtful gesture delighted bureaucrats 

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of collective spirit and resolve of taking everyone along in driving the country's growth is not new, but it is something that he has lived by throughout his public life.

In a throwback incident dating back to 2010, when Gujarat was celebrating its golden jubilee, 50 years of formation of the state, the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi's considerate and thoughtful gesture won the hearts of everyone, particularly the veteran bureaucrats who were retiring after decades of public service.

Modi Story, a popular social media handle on X, shared the story of Gujarat's golden jubilee celebrations and also a video of retired IAS officer V. Krishnamurthy reminiscing about the thoughtful idea and how it left the retired bureaucrats energised and enthused.

When Gujarat celebrated its Golden Jubilee in 2010, the then CM Modi made a deeply thoughtful gesture and wrote personal letters to retired bureaucrats and officials, acknowledging their contributions to Gujarat's development over the decades.

In a space where public recognition after retirement is rare, this gesture stood out for its sincerity and warmth. Many former officers were pleasantly surprised to receive direct communication from the Chief Minister.

In the letters, he didn't just thank the retired officers but also conveyed a genuine appreciation and sense of inclusion in the state's journey.

Recalling the moment, former IAS officer V. Krishnamurthy says, "I had never heard of something like this being done before in any state. It made us feel that our work over the years was remembered and respected. It was a very meaningful moment."

V. Krishnamurthy was one of the noted bureaucrats to receive the "personalised letters of appreciation".

Recounting the development, he says that festivities were planned for golden jubilee celebrations on a large scale, and the state machinery was geared up for successful implementation of all these celebrations.

"I was surprised to know that the then Chief Minister was writing personal letters to the senior bureaucrats retiring from the service, acknowledging their contributions to Gujarat's growth story," he said.

"This sounded very unique, made everyone feel a part of that system that drove the state's growth. It was a very thoughtful and heart-warming gesture by the Chief Minister," he added.

--IANS

mr/svn

