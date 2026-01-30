Arun Vijay on son Arnav winning Best Child Actor award: My heart fills with pride!

Chennai, Jan 30 (IANS) Well known Tamil actor Arun Vijay, who is now on cloud nine because of his young son Arnav Vijay winning the Tamil Nadu State Government's Award for Best Child actor for the year 2021 for his debut performance in the film 'Oh My Dog!!', has now said that his heart is filled with pride, not only as a father but also as an actor too.

Taking to his social media timelines to pen a post of gratitude and happiness soon after the awards were announced, the actor wrote, "I am really happy that my son Arnav Vijay has bagged the Tamil Nadu State Award 2021 for the Best Child Actor for his debut performance in the movie OH MY DOG!! I wholeheartedly thank Team 2D, brother @actorsuriya and brother Rajasekarpandian for giving him the opportunity to debut alongside my father Mr. Vijayakumar and myself!"

He went on to say, "This is a proud moment for my entire family. Thankful to God. Thanks to all the supportive cast and crew. And to all our friends who encouraged him. Thank you for all your love and blessings!"

It may be recalled that Arnav's performance had come in for praise even during the film's release. In fact, wishes and congratulatory messages continued to pour in for the young actor, when the film released.

Arun Vijay had then too taken to X to express gratitude for the love that was being showered on his son Arnav.

He had then said, "Heartfelt thanks to each and everyone for all your wishes and appreciation for Arnav in 'Oh My Dog!!'. He is so blessed to have won so many hearts in his first film itself. He put in so much of effort and was sincere in what he was doing at his age. As an actor and a dad, I am really proud of him.. Forever humbled."

Even the film's heroine Mahima Nambiar had showered praises on the young boy before the film's release.

Taking to Instagram, Mahima had said, "This little boy Aarnav... I have known this adorable child since my 'Kuttram 23' days ( then a small baby ). It feels so nice to see you grow up into this talented & hardworking boy. I feel proud that you’ve given such an amazing performance in your debut movie. You and Simba made it seem like the roles were written for you. The unconditional love between you and the dog was a treat for the eyes and I’m sure the audience must be mesmerised by your performance."

"Aarnav, you’ve done an incredible job and deserve every bit of the accolade that will come your way. I will always cherish my experience of working with you in this amazing movie 'Oh My Dog'," Mahima had said.

