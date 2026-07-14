July 14, 2026 10:29 PM हिंदी

Agra artisans thank PM Modi for bringing global recognition to 'Pietra Dura' craftmanship

Agra artisans thank PM Modi for bringing global recognition to 'Pietra Dura' craftmanship

Agra, July 14 (IANS) Artisans in Agra, who have been involved in their generational craft of making 'Pietra Dura' artworks, on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he presented an elegant marble inlay work box featuring the renowned Indian craftmanship to Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn AC, during his recent visit to the country.

The gift from the Prime Minister featured fine semi-precious stones meticulously embedded into marble to create a lasting work of art.

Speaking to IANS, President of the Khuddam-e-Roza committee, Haji Tahir Uddin Tahar said: "It is a matter of pride for us and we are extremely fortunate that PM Modi presented our artform to the Australia Governor-General."

"This artwork is called 'Pietra Dura' (marble inlay) and is made in Agra by artisans here. This is my ancestral business, my forefathers were also involved in this," he added.

While admitting that the artwork had lost its sheen off late, Tahar said: "Now since this has come into PM Modi's knowledge and has also been appreciated by the Australian Governor-General, so we are hopeful of earning more from this."

Shamsuddin, an artisan, said that the artworks made by them are sold abroad as well as in India.

"PM Modi is doing great work...we just hope that we keep getting work throughout the year and keep working hard to increase our income. We should be able to earn Rs 1,000 every day in this kind of work, today Rs 500-600 is not sufficient," he told IANS.

Meanwhile, PM Modi presented Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with a collection that celebrates the fusion of culture and innovation.

From the nostalgic sounds of a 'Colonial Cousins' Album vinyl record and premium Indian coffee to a tribal Dhokra boat sculpture crafted using the ancient lost-wax technique.

The Prime Minister presented a pure wool embroidered Kashmiri stole, which is a masterpiece of traditional needlework carrying the centuries-old legacy of Himalayan textile artistry, to First Lady of Australia Jodie Haydon.

Prime Minister Modi also presented a hand-carved wooden elephant, showcasing the delicate lattice work unique to Rajasthan to Australian Opposition leader Angus Taylor.

--IANS

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