Arshad Warsi returns to hosting Bigg Boss after 18 years

Mumbai Sep 11 (IANS) Bigg Boss season 19’s Weekend Ka Vaar has been the highest USP of the hit TV reality show.

This week around, the host of the show, Salman Khan, will be seen giving the Weekend Ka Vaar a miss. The responsibility of setting things straight in the Bigg Boss house will be helmed by none other than Bollywood stars Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar. The host channel of the TV reality show shared a video on their social media account in announcing the same.

This is not the first time that Akshay Kumar or Arshad Warsi will be seen appearing on Bigg Boss. Akshay had appeared on the season back during the 11th season of the show, during its grand finale. Talking about Arshad Warsi, not many know that the reality show's first host ever was none other than Arshad Warsi. Bigg Boss season 1 was hosted by Arshad Warsi in the year 2006 and was aired on Sony TV. The season hosted by Arshad Warsi saw Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Sambhavana Seth, Rupali Ganguly, amongst others, as contestants. The season 1 was won by bollywood actor Rahul Roy.

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar will surely take not just Arshad Warsi but also loyal fans of Bigg Boss on a trip down memory lane. Arshad Warsi will be seen returning to the Bigg Boss stage after 18 long years. For the uninitiated, Salman Khan will be seen giving a miss to the reality show's weekend special, as he would be shooting for his upcoming film, "Battle of Galwan", in Ladakh on September 13-14th. Bigg Boss was initially hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by megastar Amitabh Bachchan and then Shilpa Shetty, with Salman Khan finally stepping in and owning the host position for the last 16 years straight.

