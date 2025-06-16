Arnold Schwarzenegger will never 'complain' about his fame

Los Angeles, June 16 (IANS) Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger, who has been in the industry for over five decades, said that he has no problem with fans approaching him because he is aware of the advantages that come with his status.

When it was suggested to him that he has no "hostility" towards being famous, he told The Sunday Times: "You’re absolutely right. What people miss the most is to get attention.

"That someone knows them, is aware of them, that they’re somebody. And so they go to a shrink. They lie on the couch and someone is listening to them.

"But I go out anywhere to a crowd and they all listen. And they love to listen to my s***, right?"

"I’m having fifty thousand shrinks sitting out there, and I don’t pay a penny. I get paid! So how can I complain about that? OK, yes, there are times when you go to a restaurant and someone comes up and says, can I take a picture of you?

"But I can walk into this restaurant at any time, I can sit at any table I want, I make no reservation. For that I take a picture with someone. It takes three minutes. So why would I complain?"

The star is father to Katherine, Christina, Patrick and Christopher with his ex-wife Maria Shriver as well as Joseph with Mildred Patricia Baena and his oldest son has become something of a household name himself through his role as Saxon Ratcliffe in the hit series The White Lotus, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The star said that "everything has changed" now with his son's newfound celebrity status, but he will actually be very pleased if Patrick has "outdone" him in the long run.

He said: "All of a sudden, everything has changed around. I walk into the gym now and it used to be the girls would come up and give me their contact.”

“And then after White Lotus comes out, the girl comes up and says, ‘Here’s my contact, give it to Patrick.’ So it’s wonderful. If I go to my grave and know that my son has outdone me, I’m in heaven."

